Dozens of parents showed up for Tuesday’s Faribault school board meeting to protest–and support–a survey that collects data about fifth, eighth, ninth and 11th grade students for state and local officials.
Administered this week, the survey has since 1989 collected anonymous information about physical and mental health, personal health habits, relationships, drug and alcohol use, smoking and vaping. There are three versions of the test; older students are also asked about their sexual orientation and behaviors.
Parents who spoke during public comment seemed most concerned about the personal nature of the more than 100 questions. Julie Baines, who said she lives in the district but does not have children in Faribault schools, challenged officials to disclose how much state funding was tied to the survey.
“What business does this district have with the answers? Is this data going to improve learning?” she asked.
Through an interpreter, two Somali parents objected to questions regarding gender and social issues. They felt that options included for older students to identify their gender identity should be eliminated from the survey.
Natalie Ginter, parent of a high school student and health professional, said questions on sensitive topics are only asked of high school students and said students could opt out of answering any question or the entire survey.
Questions change, Ginter said, based on current issues affecting students, with gender identity and expression added in 2016 and vaping and e-cigarette use in 2019.
“The Minnesota Student Survey provides our youth a voice and gives adults a real look at the issues and needs of youth in our community,” she said.
Sara Coulter, a parent who works for Rice County Public Health, said the agency uses the survey data to better understand student risk behaviors.
“We look at the data over time to build programming around mental health, to shift the focus of our services,” she said. “This is the survey we used to show us the rapid increase of e-cigarette among our youth.”
School board members also disagreed about the content of the survey. Richard Olson, who requested the board discussion, said he was very upset about questions around gender assigned at birth, gender identity, and sexual orientation.
“This is inappropriate,” he said. “I think the district should opt out of this unless the questions are changed… This has no place in our district at all.”
Olson said each survey question should go for board approval, but Superintendent Todd Sesker said that wasn’t an option. Trustees can vote for the district to stop administering the survey.
Sesker said the data is valuable when it comes to creating proactive programs. It’s a big element of the district’s focus on social and emotional health, suicide prevention, and other issues.
“I can understand what the parents’ concerns are with some of these things,” he said. “What I boil it down to, it is optional, and it is something that kids can take a look at and skip a question if they want to.”
Board member Courtney Cavallier stressed the importance of the data when it comes to identifying trends among youth. She said students are already exposed to information in the survey questions.
“This is not going to expose them to the difficult things in life,” she said.
Janet Lewis Muth, the district’s mental health coordinator, said the only information she has about students now comes from the 2019 survey. Without the 2022 data, she said, “we don't have any idea the impact the pandemic has had on our students.”
Given the overflow crowd in the board room, board Chair Chad Wolf said the district could do more next time around than send state-mandated notifications, which went out two weeks in advance with Somali and Spanish translations.
“My strong suggestion would be, here is the survey, here are the questions, and we be as up front and forthright as possible,” he said.
But Cavallier said kids should be able to take the survey without their parents previewing every question. That could impact the whole point of collecting anonymous survey data, because students may not feel comfortable talking about their own mental health and other issues.
“I think we have a rise in eating disorders right now,” she said, “and if we don’t have patterns to show us that, we can’t respond.”
Officials can’t take any action this year, as surveys are already underway. The Minnesota Student Survey is administered every three years.