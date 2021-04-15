A Faribault man who allegedly used a knife to assault someone he knew has been charged with a felony in Rice County District Court.
Steven Michael Pitts, 36, is charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor domestic assault.
Court documents state Pitts was charged after Faribault police officers were dispatched Wednesday to Faribault Extended Stay regarding a domestic assault. Pitts had reportedly pulled a large kitchen knife from his pocket, placing it on a ledge outside the building.
“Pitts was irate while speaking with law enforcement and continuously tried to leave the scene,” court documents state.
The alleged victim said Pitts was intoxicated and “became disrespectful,” once he returned from a bar, swearing and eventually pushing, hitting and dragging the person across the floor. The assault allegedly continued, and Pitts grabbed the victim by the head/neck, eventually threatening the victim with the knife.
Judge Karie M. Anderson set conditional bail for Pitts at $15,000 Wednesday, contingent on him having no contact with the alleged victim, not possessing nor using alcohol and controlled substances, and following numerous other requirements. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 28.
In other Rice County court cases,
• Malik Stephen Ware, 18, of Faribault, is charged with one count of third-degree drug sale, two counts of fourth-degree drug possession and one count of fifth-degree felony drug possession after he allegedly allegedly possessed 17 doses of LSD, drug paraphernalia, 57 pills containing amphetamine/dextroamphetamine and $1,684 in cash during a Jan. 14 traffic stop in Northfield.
• Leslie Mae Cowell, 45, of Faribault, is charged with felony fifth-degree methamphetamine possession and storing meth paraphernalia in the presence of a child after she allegedly possessed approximately the drug during a Feb. 11 search of an apartment by law enforcement. Glass pipes and bongs containing meth and marijuana residue were allegedly in plain view of a young girl. Her first appearance on the charges was last week.
• Victor Mendoza Jr., 28, of Faribault, is charged with third-degree meth possession in a park zone and misdemeanor possession of over 1.4 grams of marijuana in a motor vehicle after law enforcement reportedly discovered he possessed meth residue, 5.42 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop Tuesday at River Bend Nature Center.