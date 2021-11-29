2021 Winterfest Grand Marshal Kelley Watts says her favorite part of the three-day celebration is the coming together of the community to recognize Faribault’s historic downtown and all it has to offer.
Now in its fourth year, the annual Winterfest celebration kicks off Thursday with horse drawn carriage rides and visits with Santa, and ends Saturday with fireworks, the parade of lights and a street dance.
As grand marshal, Watts will lead several dozen lit up floats down Central Avenue in Faribault, one of two events she finds most exciting.
“The weather is supposed to be cooperative, so all events should be very enjoyable! Of course the fireworks and parade will be most exciting in my opinion,” said Watts. “But be sure to check out the windows downtown … very creative and festive!”
Along with the fan favorites, like the parade, fireworks and visits with Santa, there are many other events available for the whole family to participate in.
The Hometown Holidays festivities kick off Winterfest and run from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday with ice carving at the corner of Fourth Street and Central Avenue, along with a window-decorating contest. Community members are asked to take a stroll up and down Central Avenue to pick and vote on their favorite window. Ballots are available at the Paradise Center for the Arts and the Faribault Community Center.
Horse-drawn wagon rides will bring families to the south end of Central Avenue to prepare for Santa’s arrival at 5:30 on the Buckham Memorial Library plaza. Reindeer will accompany Santa from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Martha Brown on the piano will play from 5:30 to 7 p.m., the same time when games and activities will be taking place at Faribault Community Center.
The activities keep going on Friday evening, with more horse-drawn wagon rides from 4 to 7 p.m., the creation of a snow sculpture by Shattuck-St. Mary’s Snow Sculpture Team and the performance of Elf at the Paradise Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. For more information about the show or to purchase tickets, visit paradisecenterforthearts.org.
The final day of Winterfest, Dec. 4, includes the annual Sleds on Central Vintage Snowmobile Show from 1 to 4 p.m., where Faribault Main Street partners with the Faribo Sno-Go Club for a glimpse back in time.
The fun doesn’t end there, as 10,000 Drops hosts a Holiday Spirits Craft Bazaar from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors are also invited to tour the Alexander Faribault House from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Rice County Historical Society (RCHS) opens the Faribault Family House for events during in the year, but this gives visitors a special opportunity to see it at night. RCHS volunteers prepare the house for the Christmas season with French Canadian decor, echoing the heritage of the city’s founding father.
As the day turns to night, many residents’ favorite events are just getting underway. Fireworks light up the southeastern sky at 5:30 p.m. Due to downtown construction, the fireworks launch site has been moved to the vacant lot behind Crooked Pint near the viaduct. Organizers recommend parade-goers head east from Central Avenue toward First Avenue to get a good viewing spot.
Extra time is allotted in the schedule of events to give parade-goers enough time to get back to their parade-viewing spot.
An assortment of brightly colored units will parade downtown Central Avenue at 5:50 p.m., and adults have the opportunity to let loose following the parade at the street dance on the 400 block of Central Avenue, in front of Chappuis Jewelry. Attendees are encouraged to stop by, warm up under the heated tent and enjoy the music at no extra charge. Food options and a full bar will also be available for purchase.
This final float in this year’s parade will be the March of the Cousin Eddies, in which all are welcome to dress as the memorable movie character and march down the parade route.
Watts encourages all to get out and enjoy all parts of Winterfest.
“Get the kiddos out and enjoy a horse ride, Santa, and window decorations Thursday along with the ice sculptures and the snowmobile show Saturday too! This is a well-organized event and be sure to check out the whole itinerary,” said Watts. “This is one sure way to make the winter more enjoyable!”
Kelly Nygaard, the Chamber’s Faribault Main Street coordinator and marketing manager, adds the three-day event is a “lovely” time where people, both young and old, can make memories.
In particular, coming off a difficult year and half, Nygaard feels there is even more importance in getting together as a community.
“There’s something about the bright lights in the cold, crisp, air,” she said.
Even though Minnesota winters are known for being grey and cold, Nygaard says there is something to be said about the warm feelings of joy felt right down to the core from the excitement of winter celebrations.
The tradition of Winterfest started in 2017 when Faribault Main Street looked to grow existing holiday efforts, and seeing a desire for a larger winter celebration in the 2040 vision, took action and planned the community festival, which quickly became a local favorite.