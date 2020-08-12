A grand total of 10 Faribaultians filed for candidacy for the Faribault School Board by the time the filing period ended Tuesday.
Voters will elect three of these candidates on their November ballots.
Board members Jason Engbrecht and Yvette Marthaler wrap up their four-year terms this year and did not file for re-election. Jerry Robicheau, who was appointed to the School Board earlier this year to fill a board member vacancy, will run as an incumbent.
Other candidates include Damian Baum, Andrea Calderon, Ahmed G. Hassan, Travis G. McColley, Bradley Olson, Richard Olson, Terry Pounds, Casie Steeves and Sonny Wasilowski.
Richard Olson served on the Faribault School Board for 12 years, but lost his seat in 2018. His son Bradley, also a candidate, ran for School Board four years ago.
Steeves and Wasilowski were previous applicants for the board vacancy Robicheau filled earlier this year. Steeves is an office manager and events coordinator at Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism. Wasilowski previously served on the Board of the Minnesota State Academies from 2011 to 2019.
Hassan currently serves as a School Board cultural advisor on behalf of the Somali community, but this is his first time running for an elected seat.
McColley, Rice County Republican Party advocate, is running for a public office for the first time this year. Baum, an IT coordinator at Cannon River STEM School, has run for Faribault City Council, but never before sought a School Board seat. Pounds is a longtime Faribault resident, and TV and video producer. He is also a first-time School Board candidate.
Calderon was among the last to file for candidacy on Aug. 11.
Look for further information about these candidates in previous and future articles in the Faribault Daily News.