Conservatory- and chamber-orchestra-bound students from around the world will gather in town this Sunday to perform a classical music program at the Owatonna Arts Center. As part of the pre-conservatory program at Shattuck-St. Mary’ Schools, these teens are in training to become world-class musicians and often hone their craft by playing for southern Minnesota residents.
Seven of the department’s pupils will play this weekend, hailing from Venezuela, Vietnam and elsewhere both abroad and at home.
One of the musicians who will be performing is Kirill Nazarov, a senior at Shattuck who came over two years ago from Russia. Nazarov explained that one of his instructors back home had been connected with a member of the faculty at the Minnesota institution, and recommended he apply to transfer to Faribault.
“My old teacher sent him a video of me performing with an orchestra, and Professor [Alex] Braginsky said, ‘Ok, I want him to be my student,’” Nazarov explained. Many Shattuck instructors are referred to as “doctors” or “professors” by Nazarov, a nod to the fact that most of them have doctoral degrees, decades-long performance careers and experience teaching at local universities, as well as Shattuck.
Pre-conservatory Director Benjamin Downs said the program tends to have a higher number of international students than other concentrations — or “majors” — at the school due in part to the reputation of this faculty, as well as the emphasis on treating pupils as professionals.
“They’re given two hours of practice time every day, built into their schedule,” he explained. “We teach college-level music theory and chamber music; we have guest artists come to campus.”
He noted that professional musicians will often come to stay in Faribault and work with students for days at a time. As seniors, teens from the pre-conservatory program are then well-equipped to apply to top post-secondary schools, furthering their preparations for the professional music world.
“We’ve placed students at all of the major conservatories throughout the United States, including Julliard, the Peabody Conservatory, the Eastman School of Music and the New England Conservatory. We have students who have won many of the big international competitions,” said Downs. He added that applicants to the program, which teaches seventh- through 12th-graders, have to already have a certain level of play coming in.
“They have to audition, and we’re highly selective. We only choose students who we think have a shot of becoming professional musicians at the highest level,” he explained.
For residents of southern Minnesota, having this training ground so close to home means that many world-class teen artists are playing concerts in nearby towns, as well as up in the metro. Downs noted that scheduling frequent public performances is another way the school can help attendees prepare for the world of an orchestra or ensemble member.
For Nazarov, these concerts both at the school and around the region have been one of the most valuable parts of his education.
“We have a lot of opportunities to perform for our school here at Shattuck, for our classmates and teachers, and also we do some concerts like the Owatonna performance,” he explained. “It’s a good experience. We have to play. We have to always be ready to play.”
Downs estimated that the students have already done around a dozen shows since starting the school year in September. He added that, unlike a regular high school recital, the audience for these concerts is almost always strictly community members.
“In the pre-conservatory, we have 12 students from eight countries,” he explained, of Shattuck’s international make-up. “They don’t have the built-in fan base.”
He added that one of the benefits of having a less familial audience is that it gives the musicians a more realistic feel of what a performance might be like after leaving school — although many are already no stranger to the music world, having played with professional ensembles around the state.
This Sunday, pianist Nazarov said he will be performing a piece by Bach. He described the number as having a quiet intensity, which he hopes to convey to the audience through holistic means.
“It’s very intense, but intense from within. I have to find the color of the sound, to make the audience feel the tension and the energy,” he explained.