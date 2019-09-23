Faribault Police have arrested a teenager suspected of threatening staff members at a school for students with emotional and behavioral disabilities.
According to a Police Department press release, officers were called shortly after 10 a.m. Monday to Alexander Learning Academy, 128 NW Eighth Ave. Staff reported that a 16-year-old male student had made threats toward staff members before leaving campus. Staff later reported that the student returned a short time later, continuing to make threats and gesturing as if he had a concealed weapon.
The school went into a lockdown and staff called 911.
Faribault officers and Rice County Deputy Sheriff’s deputies arrived within minutes and took the suspect into custody without incident. No weapon was found.
Officers also searched the school and grounds to ensure no weapon had been discarded, and no weapons were found. No staff or students were injured during the incident. Officers cleared the school to ensure there were no further threats, and the school resumed normal operations.
The suspect was transported to the Dakota County Juvenile Detention Center pending charges by the Rice County Attorney's Office.
Alexander Learning Academy is one of three sites operated by the Cannon Valley Special Education Cooperative, a partnership of Faribault, Medford, Northfield and Owatonna Public schools. According to its website, the Northfield site serves students on the autism spectrum. A second Faribault site works with students 18-21, helping them live independent lives.