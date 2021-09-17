Faribault Public Schools has set its 2021 Homecoming Week activities, including the homecoming parade at 2 p.m. Friday.
The parade route starts at the Faribault High School parking lot at the corner of Third Street SW and Ninth Avenue SW and heads south before turning west onto Ninth Street SW past Jefferson Elementary. It moves north on Prairie Avenue SW and then back to the South Central College parking lot.
All schools will be released two hours early so students can attend the parade. All bus routes will follow the two-hour early dismissal schedule. Parade parking will be available at both Jefferson Elementary and Faribault High School.
Spectators are asked to watch the parade from the sidewalk. There are sidewalks on the west side of Ninth Avenue SW, on the south side of Ninth St. SW, and on the east side of Prairie Ave. SW.
FHS has scheduled activities for homecoming week as follows:
Sunday
Powderpuff volleyball featuring the Falcons junior and senior boys at 3 p.m. in the Nomeland Gym.
Powderpuff Football with the junior girls taking on the senior girls at 7 p.m. at the Faribault Soccer Complex, 703 17th St. SW.
Students, staff, and family are welcome to come watch.
Monday — Class Color Day
Ninth grade – red
10th grade – purple
11th grade – blue
12th grade – orange
Staff grade – black
Coronation is at 2:40 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center. FHS seniors may be dismissed from seventh hour at 2:25 p.m. to attend the event. Families of the 2021 homecoming court are also invited.
Home games:
4:45 p.m. — Girls JV & varsity tennis vs. Austin
5 p.m. — 9A football vs. Stewartville
7 p.m. — JV football vs. Stewartville
7 p.m. — girls varsity soccer vs. Byron
Tuesday — Country Club Day
Home games:
5:30 p.m. — 9A, B and JV volleyball vs. Rochester John Marsall
6:30pm — 9B volleyball vs. Rochester John Marsal
7 p.m. — varsity volleyball vs. Rochester John Marsall
7 p.m. — varsity girls soccer vs. Red Wing
Wednesday — Western Day
Thursday — '80s Day
Home games:
5 p.m. - B & JV boys soccer vs. Owatonna
7 p.m. - varsity boys soccer vs. Owatonna
Friday — Falcons Day
1:15 p.m. — Pep Fest at Nomeland Gym. Optional for FHS students
2:15 p.m. — Homecoming parade. Sign up at the activities office window to have a float.
Home games:
7 p.m. football vs. Red Wing at Bruce Smith Field