Daikin Applied WAS honored by Gov. Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development for its success in strengthening the state’s economy through trade and foreign direct investment.
Walz and DEED Commissioner Steve Grove presented Daikin with the award at a luncheon Nov 7. They said that Daikin and the four other companies awarded had made significant contributions to Minnesota’s economic prosperity and quality of life.
“Each of the Governor’s International Trade Award winners represent more than business success — they represent making the world a better place,” said Walz in a prepared statement.
Daikin was one of five companies throughout the state who received this year's award. Susan Kaufman, who serves as a vice president of Marketing with the Japanese-owned company, said that the company is honored to receive the recognition.
Kaufman pointed out that Daikin’s subsidiary, McQuay International, operated in Minnesota for more than 70 years as an independent company before being purchased by Daikin in 2006. Since then, Daikin has made major investments in locations throughout the state.
“It’s always nice to get some recognition from your home state,” she said.
Daikin, is currently in the middle of a $40 million expansion project that will add more than 130 jobs at a second manufacturing facility in Faribault. The company is also expanding its facilities and adding new employees in Owatonna and Plymouth.
Earlier this year, Japanese Consul General Naoki Ito visited Faribault and praised both the city and Daikin’s facility. In the wake of the visit and Daikin’s expansion, Rice County and the city of Faribault have worked hard to cultivate increased trading ties with Japan. Twice this year, local officials have traveled to Japan to discuss building relationships with Japanese firms.
In addition to Daikin, four other foreign companies have made major investments in Faribault. They are SageGlass (owned by French conglomerate Saint-Gobain) Faribault Foods, owned by Mexican-based La Costeña, and Aldi, a German based-discount supermarket chain.
Faribault's Community and Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen said that she’s excited that Faribault is seen as a model for attracting foreign domestic investment. Across the state, FDI supports 120,000 jobs, but the vast majority of them are located in the Twin Cities metro area.
That leaves Faribault as one of just a handful of communities in greater Minnesota that has attracted significant investment. And no company has invested more in Faribault than Daikin, the world’s largest manufacturer of HVAC systems.
“I know the state really looks at Faribault as a model of what they like to see,” Kuennen said.