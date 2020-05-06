Faribault Car Cruise map

Hit the road with the Faribault Main Street Car Cruise Committee. Instead of May's traditional car show, the committee  has planned a cruise through town.

The May 15 event starts at 6 p.m. at the Buckham Memorial Library/Community Center and wraps up at 8 p.m. back at the library. Plans are to complete the loop at least twice.

The Minne-roadtrip station wagon will be the lead car while a group of motorcycle riders will be the tail end.

Route:

Start by library

Go North on Central Avenue

Turn left at Seventh Street

Turn right at Hwy. 21

Take Hwy. 21 to Hwy. 3 (by Crossroads Building)

Stay on Hwy. 3 until Second Avenue NW, then turn right

Stay on Second Avenue NW until taking a left onto 14th Street NW

Turn onto Shumway Avenue

Follow Shumway to Hwy. 60

Turn right onto Hwy. 60, and after crossing Viaduct, turn right to stay on Hwy 60/First Avenue NE

Turn left onto Fourth Street

Turn left onto Hwy. 21

Turn left onto Division Street

Turn left onto Central Avenue

Committee members remind drivers to obey all traffic laws.

Find more at Cruising Faribault- Car Cruise May 15 on Facebook.

