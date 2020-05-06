Hit the road with the Faribault Main Street Car Cruise Committee. Instead of May's traditional car show, the committee has planned a cruise through town.
The May 15 event starts at 6 p.m. at the Buckham Memorial Library/Community Center and wraps up at 8 p.m. back at the library. Plans are to complete the loop at least twice.
The Minne-roadtrip station wagon will be the lead car while a group of motorcycle riders will be the tail end.
Route:
Start by library
Go North on Central Avenue
Turn left at Seventh Street
Turn right at Hwy. 21
Take Hwy. 21 to Hwy. 3 (by Crossroads Building)
Stay on Hwy. 3 until Second Avenue NW, then turn right
Stay on Second Avenue NW until taking a left onto 14th Street NW
Turn onto Shumway Avenue
Follow Shumway to Hwy. 60
Turn right onto Hwy. 60, and after crossing Viaduct, turn right to stay on Hwy 60/First Avenue NE
Turn left onto Fourth Street
Turn left onto Hwy. 21
Turn left onto Division Street
Turn left onto Central Avenue
Committee members remind drivers to obey all traffic laws.
Find more at Cruising Faribault- Car Cruise May 15 on Facebook.