An argument between two family members last August in Faribault that led to a car riddled with bullets will result in a local man being placed on probation.
Cody Ryan Detlie, 29, pleaded guilty Tuesday to recklessly discharging a firearm within a municipality. Rice County Attorney John Fossum said Detlie is expected to be placed on probation for four years, pay a $500 fine and not be able to use alcohol or controlled substances.
Sentencing is scheduled for May 11.
Court documents state Detlie was charged after Faribault police officers were dispatched early in the morning of Aug. 29 to 1627 Division St. W. on a report of five or more shots being fired. Detlie was described as being in the backyard and was ordered to drop the beer he was holding.
Officers reportedly discovered a 2016 Hyundai parked in the driveway of the residence with 13 bullet holes. Thirteen shell casings were reportedly found 20 feet from of the vehicle.
After he was placed under arrest, Detlie reportedly told officers that he was at the residence of a family member and that they were discussing a work-related topic. After they started to argue, Detlie went to the backyard and his relative stayed in the front of the house near the garage. Detlie reported he then heard a “popping sound,” and saw the relative pop a tire on Detlie’s truck.
Court documents state Detlie admitted entering the house, retrieving a 9 mm handgun and loading the weapon with a full magazine. After that, Detlie reported going outside and walking by his relative, shooting the Hyundai in the engine block and emptying his magazine in the process.
Detlie’s blood alcohol content on scene was listed at .166.
As part of the plea agreement, one count of first-degree criminal damage to property is expected to be dismissed.