Faribault police have one man in custody following a Saturday morning shooting at a city hotel while a second man is wanted for questioning.
The 27-year-old male victim, who was shot in the chest, was airlifted to a metro hospital to be treated for his injuries, according to a release from the Faribault Police Department.
Officers from the Faribault Police Department and Rice County Sheriff's Office responded to the Days Inn, 1920 Cardinal Lane, at about 10:30 a.m. following a report of a shooting.
Officers interviewed witnesses and determined that two other men in their mid-20s were allegedly involved in the incident. One of the two was detained and questioned by detectives. He admitted to shooting the victim, claiming self-defense, police said. That suspect is currently being held in the Rice County Jail pending second-degree assault charges.
Police executed two search warrants for the scene and allegedly recovered two firearms in various locations.
A second man reportedly fled on foot prior to officers' arrival, but investigators were able to identify him through witnesses. Officers began a search for him along I-35 near SageGlass. The team utilized multiple canine teams, a drone with thermal-imaging, field searches and the Minnesota State Patrol's air division to search the area.
Residents and businesses in the search area were alerted and asked to watch and for the second man, and to contact law enforcement immediately if they see anyone suspicious.
The man wanted for questioning is described as a 27-year-old black male, 6 foot-3, 160 pounds, with a shaved head and wearing a plaid shirt or coat. Law enforcement recovered a plaid shirt in a field during the search of the Faribault Industrial Park, but it's unknown if it is related. The investigation is ongoing.
“Great team response by all area law enforcement, and our thoughts are with the victim and his family," said Police Chief Andy Bohlen. "The fact that two firearms were recovered at the scene causes me to be grateful we did not have more people injured.”