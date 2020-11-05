Faribault Finance Director Jeanne Day on Tuesday, offering a long-term forecast welcomed by the City Council and a short-term surprise for taxpayers.
Even with the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, Day’s forecast shows a stable financial future for the city over the next five years. Over the next five years, with the exception of 2022, taxpayers are projected to be looking at levy increases of 4-5% annually.
Day’s update, like that offered by financial firm BergenKDV earlier this year, showed that the city has healthy reserves that more than meet its goal of having at least 35-50% of yearly general fund expenditures set aside.
Councilor Janna Viscomi gave credit for the strong financial picture to preceding councils that were careful to keep expenses in check. Still, she said that with the economic picture more uncertain than ever, the city will need to be careful to maintain financial stability.
In the longer term, those numbers become significantly less stable. That’s because toward the end of the decade, the city has preliminary plans to embark on two very expensive projects — a runway extension at the airport and the construction of a new fire station.
Given increases in property values, such a small increase in the levy indicates that actual tax rates may well go down over the next five years. Furthermore, Day noted that the much higher increase in 2022 is actually being driven by surprise tax relief this year.
In September, the council approved a preliminary levy increase of 7.97%, which amounted to a tax increase of about 2.49%. The sizable increase came even as the city was able to reduce its capital expenditures by some $200,000, thanks to money left over at the end of 2019.
At the time, City Administrator Tim Murray said that with many of the city’s biggest expenses locked in, especially contracts negotiated with public employee unions, the opportunity for cuts was likely to be limited.
Nonetheless, Day’s report showed that the city would be able to reduce its projected levy by nearly $400,000, bringing the increase down to 4.2%, which amounts to a cut in the tax rate of 1.1%. According to the finance director, the primary factor behind that cut was utilization of the city’s surplus from 2020. Part of the unexpected financial lift is attributable to the city’s use of federal funding provided under the CARES Act. After much debate at the state level, Faribault received $1.8 million in funding and quickly set up programs to assist local businesses and nonprofits.
However, roughly half of the dollars approved for business and nonprofit assistance were never allocated, and $550,000 was never allocated at all. With the deadline for submitting expenses quickly approaching, the city was at risk of losing on the remaining funding. As a solution, the council approved a plan to submit roughly $4 million in public safety expenses to the state. Requesting it could allow the city to claim unspent money returned by other municipalities, and any and all funds received will go straight to the general fund.
In order to keep the city on track fiscally, compensating for an artificially low increase this year, the levy increase next year is projected to be over 9%. Still, Mayor Kevin Voracek and the council was ecstatic to see the lower number this year.
While the city isn’t required to set its levy until the end of the year, councilors aren’t allowed to increase it above the preliminary amount they set in September. Still, that leaves a significant amount of cash the city could invest in programming, personnel or equipment.
However, the council seemed more interested in using that money for tax relief at a time of difficulty for small businesses. Viscomi said that while spending more to hire new firefighters, for example, may have been nice, it wasn’t necessary.
“What we need right now is to focus on what’s essential,” she said.
On the flip side, the council could push for additional cuts to the budget. However, Voracek said that he’s comfortable with the current levy increase and further cuts would force the city to delay needed maintenance.
“We need to be moving the levy up just a little bit every year just to be keeping up with those things,” he said.