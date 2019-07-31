State Sen. John Jasinski (R-Faribault) is among 37 select lawmakers chosen to participate in a training program that annually identifies and assists promising state leaders in the Midwest.
Jasinski will meet with fellow lawmakers from Minnesota and 10 other Midwestern states and four Canadian provinces on Aug. 9-13 in Minneapolis for The Council of State Governments’ 25th annual Bowhay Institute for Legislative Leadership Development.
“I am incredibly proud and honored to be chosen for such an exclusive training opportunity,” said Sen. Jasinski. “My goal is to be the best, most effective senator possible for the people I represent. I am excited to learn new ideas and skills from the BILLD conference, and even more excited to put them to work delivering results for Minnesotans.”
“The Bowhay Institute is one of the premier leadership training programs in the nation,” says Nebraska Sen. Sara Howard, who serves as co-chair of the institute’s steering committee. “The legislatures in the region have benefited greatly from the skills their members have gained through this unique educational experience. Many of the graduates now hold key leadership positions in their state.”
Since 1995, 840 lawmakers have graduated from the Bowhay Institute. State legislators from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin are chosen to participate through a competitive, nonpartisan selection process. Members of the Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and Saskatchewan legislative assemblies are selected by their caucuses to take part in the program.
BILLD was founded in 1995 to help new legislators meet the demands of increased policy responsibility being shifted to the states and, in many states, term limits and high legislative turnover.
A program of The Council of State Governments’ Midwestern Office, the 2019 BILLD program will be held in partnership with the Center for the Study of Governance and Politics at the University of Minnesota’s Humphrey School of Public Affairs. Courses and seminars are conducted by Humphrey faculty, Midwestern legislative leaders and professional development experts. In addition to curriculum designed to develop leadership skills, the program analyzes a variety of public policy issues, including the economy, trade and health care policy.