With the pandemic turning traditional business promotion models upside down, Faribault’s Economic Development Authority and Chamber of Commerce are trying out new ways to promote the city.
At its monthly meeting, the city’s Economic Development Authority authorized a $2,500 donation to support the Minnesota Marketing Partnership’s advertising campaign. In a typical year, the EDA would have devoted that money to advertising in the MMP’s magazine.
This year, the MMP has adapted to the pandemic by taking a different route. Starting in September, it will launch a digital marketing campaign to promote communities across the state, complete with a video series and printed/digital collateral.
Once complete, the MMP’s materials will be available to all of its members. With a focus on industry, innovation, and work-life balance, the materials can be used to promote cities like Faribault at the local, regional and national levels.
Faribault isn’t the only regional city that will be supporting the MMP this year, even without a magazine. Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Brad Meier said that it made sense for Owatonna Partners for Economic Development to support it as well.
“The magazine was great but for right now we’re realizing there’s more effective ways to connect with people,” Meier said.
The MMP is just the latest facet of what has become a fast-changing approach to recruiting potential employers. Once heavily focused on conventions at the local and regional levels and the face-to-face conversations they engendered, economic development has now gone digital.
“We’re in times that are requiring us to think a bit differently than we used to,” said Mayor Kevin Voracek. “We have to come up with ways to make sure our name is out there.”
The city has managed to keep its name out there in part through a part thanks to the services provided by Site Location Partnership. The Texas-based firm went live with a Faribault “hot spot” in June, marketing the city to companies of all types.
In July, SLP managed the city’s “presence” at the IFT Food Expo. Scheduled to be held in Chicago, the convention was held 100% virtually due to COVID-19. Still, staff were able to reconnect with site selection consultants they had met with in previous years.
Faribault Community and Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen said that even throughout the pandemic, many businesses have continued to express interest in expanding or shifting operations, and the city has worked hard to recruit interested businesses.
Kuennen said that it isn’t as easy to promote the city virtually as in person, but with cities across the country in the same boat, people are understanding. In addition the limitations of the format, simple technical glitches can come in the way.
“I had a virtual meeting a couple of weeks ago, and the technology wasn’t working right. Nobody cared that I had the IT director come in because everyone’s in the same boat,” she said.
Kuennen said that on the positive side, many businesses have always done a lot of research to narrow down a list of cities they are interested in. In recent years, that legwork has become increasingly digitalized and thus less affected by the pandemic.
Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Nort Johnson said that the cancellation of business conventions not only hurt the efforts of businesses to locate in localities that make sense, but also been another devastating blow to the hospitality and tourism industry.
Across the state, hotel revenues have been halved, according to a new report by Explore Minnesota. Even though the hospitality industry saw “job growth” in the latest state employment report, its numbers have fallen dramatically compared to before the pandemic.
The industry remains highly vulnerable and could suffer more damage if more federal aid is not provided. According to Hospitality Minnesota, the trade organization representing hospitality businesses across the state, 2/3rds of its members relied on PPP loans to stay afloat.
At the beginning of the year, Johnson took on the role of Chairperson of the state Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus. As a result, he’s been on the frontlines in terms of seeing the economic effects of the pandemic on Minnesota’s dozens of convention centers.
Johnson continues to hold onto hope that sometime in the near future, the pandemic will be brought under control and Convention and Visitors Bureaus will be able to be hotspots not of a virus, but of of invaluable networking opportunities for businesses and communities.
However, he expressed sadness that once the pandemic does lift, it will leave permanent damage and ruined businesses in its wake, with once beloved hospitality businesses forced to shut their doors.
“Because of the lack of both tourists and convention business, local favorites will suffer as a result,” he said. “Many communities are already losing key locally supported businesses.”