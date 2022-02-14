The deer and moose head mounts that once lined the walls of the former B&B Sporting Goods store have since been replaced with a clean, modern interior design.
Last July, Cry Baby Craig’s moved its location to the new front facing-store, located in historic downtown Faribault at 405 Central Ave.
“This is our first attempt at being a manufacturer,” said Craig Kaiser, owner/CEO of Cry Baby Craig’s Hot Sauce. “It’s been one hell of a journey. It took me 10 years to stop getting laughed out of rooms.”
Kaiser’s award-wining hot sauce was created by accident 10 years ago. While working in the restaurant business, Kaiser said he accidentally received a an order of habanero chilies instead of jalapeños. With the type of cuisine the restaurant made, Kaiser said it was hard to find a home for the chilies on a plate.
In hopes to use them at a later time, Kaiser pickled them to extend their life. He decided to make a hot sauce with the chilies for the restaurant’s annual family meal cookout. The first batch of the sauce quickly disappeared. Kaiser’s co-workers began requesting more and more bottles to take home.
While bottling the sauce for fans, friends and family, Kaiser said the label only included his name and telephone number. He soon realized he needed an official name and an official label.
“As I was brainstorming name ideas one afternoon, my son (Craig Jr.) woke up wailing from his nap. Eureka! Cry Baby Craig’s was born. From that day on Jr. has been my inspiration to pursue my dream of Cry Baby Craig’s,” wrote Kaiser on his website.
Consumers have the opportunity to try and purchase some of Kaiser’s award-winning hot sauce in person from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.
A long, rewarding journey
Kaiser and business partner Sam Bonin bought the Faribault building in August 2020 and it took nearly a year to get their operation up and running.
Considering the fact the hot sauce at one point was put into bottles with a squeeze bottle by hand, and now they have a bottling line that will fill a bottle from start to finish in 12-17 seconds, Kaiser said they’ve come a long way.
Kaiser not only moved his business to Faribault, but also his family. He asked his wife and son how they felt about moving to the area, and they said: “Let’s do it.”
”We’re here, we’re all in,” Kaiser said. “For the most part it has been amazing. There were some hardships, but if those didn’t happen, this building wouldn’t have happened.”
Though they are up and running, Kaiser said the supply chain is making it difficult to keep up with demand.
Kaiser said they are looking forward to what 2022 has to bring, and plan on adding more cosmetic touches to the building. He said the building will continue to evolve into some sort of communal gathering spot. Even though it’s a manufacturing facility, Kaiser said he also sees it as a place for think-tank sessions.
”I’ve been having a great time here,” Kaiser said. “Business is great. Now what can we do to help set up those around us?”
Kelly Nygaard, the of Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism, said Cry Baby Craig’s is a wonderful addition to downtown Faribault.
”It’s exactly the type of business the city was hoping to attract when approving small scale manufacturing in downtown,” she said. “They are creating jobs, and a lot of interest in their shop, which has allowed them the much needed room for expansion. They have transformed the interior of their space and have plans to restore the exterior in the future.”
She said businesses like Cry Baby Craigs, “alongside investments from longstanding cornerstone businesses, and public investment, are helping to preserve and reinvigorate Faribault’s downtown. And co-owners Craig and Sam have really made an effort to engage the community and were quick to participate in in Ladies Night, the Downtown Winterfest Window Decorating Contest and charity bowling.”
Small-town touches
The retail space includes all recycled wood. As the pandemic drove up supply costs, Kaiser said he was staring at the crates the bottling line came from in Virginia and thought it would be a good idea to break them up and use them on the walls.
“Everything in here has been touched,” Kaiser said, standing inside the renovated space. “The B&B Sporting Goods murals couldn’t be taken off and salvaged because they were glued, and then we found out it was lead paint so we had to redo that whole wall.”
Barnwood from a 100-year-old barn in Waseca is also used inside the space. They contracted with local plumbers and local electricians.
Everything inside the building is from businesses in Minnesota.
“I really like the idea of juicing your neighborhood with money that come from the neighborhood. That’s been our focal point,” Kaiser said. “Having all of our product from Minnesota might be a downfall, because the weather isn’t conducive to making super hot peppers. But the idea of injecting funds into our farmers in Minnesota makes more sense. It’s been a very communal project. We just surrounded ourselves with fellow makers and doers from Minnesota.”