Bethlehem Academy students will return to campus for in-person learning when classes begin next month. This return follows extensive preparations by faculty and staff over the of the summer.
“We are excited to welcome students back to campus this fall,” said Mindy Reeder, Bethlehem Academy president/principal. “While we remain dedicated to our mission of providing academic excellence and spiritual growth, by necessity our school day will look different this year. We know that returning to school this fall is a true partnership with students, staff and faculty to work together to follow new health and safety guidelines.”
Bethlehem Academy teachers and staff met throughout the summer to implement protocols for a safe and healthy return to in-person learning this fall. BA’s Pandemic Preparedness Planning Team partnered with the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis and worked with the Faribault Public School District to follow the Minnesota Department of Health and Centers for Disease and Control protocols for implementing safety guidelines to reopen school.
“We value the rich partnership we have with our Cardinal students and families and promise to stay true to our mission to empower our students and staff to achieve personal, spiritual and academic excellence, while meeting the unique challenges this school year will present,” Reeder said.
Student orientation is scheduled for Aug. 31, with the first day of school Sept. 1. Students may also choose to partner with Bethlehem Academy through online learning. More information can be found at www.bacards.org.