Archer House owners expect to learn the fate of the heavily damaged historic downtown building by late this month.
Rebound Enterprises CEO and Managing Partner Brett Reese said the Archer House’s insurance company is meeting with tenants’ insurance companies and conducting a structural engineering process, forensic analysis and other investigative work as it prepares the final determination of whether the building is salvageable. He expects the report to be released around Christmas.
Reese noted the damage within the structure is extensive and substantial, adding fire crews used more than 2 million gallons of water to combat the blaze over the course of nearly 24 hours. In some places, especially in the Smoqehouse restaurant and the four levels above, total damage was sustained. In other spots, the damage wasn’t as extensive but still included smoke and water. Immediately following the fire, Reese said the building appeared to be a total loss but noted it was too early to make a final determination. A gaping hole is still visible in the west side of the iconic hotel, built along the east bank of the Cannon River.
“How do you replace 143 years of history?” Reese asked. “A lot of memories, a lot of events.”
‘It’s almost like a death’
The fire was reported at approximately 3:30 p.m. Nov. 12. Within 15 minutes, the inside of the Smoqehouse was filled with smoke. As of about 5 p.m., smoke was billowing from all floors of the Archer House. The fire has been traced to a restaurant food smoker. Firefighters fought the blaze for nearly 24 hours, a slow and tedious process necessitated by the age of the building and the layers of construction material added during previous remodeling projects undertaken since its 1877 construction. The fire spread throughout the building in walls, areas designed to hold pipes and cables, and hidden spots where fire crews couldn’t reach, making it hard to determine where the fire had gone.
Reese added he was aware that the Archer House was an important community asset but hadn’t realized the impact the building had on Northfielders. The Archer House is considered to be the foundation behind the creation of Rebound Partners 12 years ago and includes the River Inn, bar, Chapati, Smoqehouse, Northfield Tavern and Paper Petalum.
“It’s almost like a death,” Reese said.
The fire came after months of renovations to public spaces within the Archer House and revenue losses caused by COVID-19. Renovations were also ongoing on the Tavern of Northfield after a June 2019 kitchen fire at Chapati caused extensive water damage to the downstairs. The Tavern of Northfield had been pegged for a January/February reopening.
As of Dec. 14, a fundraiser instituted after the fire to help the Northfield Downtown Development Corp. provide economic relief for the Archer House and its tenant businesses had raised $18,280 from 184 people.