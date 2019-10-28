Rice County Sheriff's investigators believe alcohol may have been a factor in a weekend crash that left a motorcyclist with serious injuries.
Emergency personnel were reportedly called to a crash involving a single motorcycle just before 11 p.m. Saturday in the 18000 block of Roberds Lake Boulevard in Wells Township. The victim, Jacob Kes, 31, Faribault, was thrown from his motorcycle, Sheriff Troy Dunn said in s release. It's unknown whether Kes was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Kes' injuries were serious enough that he was transported via helicopter to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale.
Preliminary investigation shows alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, although the incident is still under investigation. The Rice County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Minnesota State Patrol, Faribault Police and Fire departments, and North Ambulance.