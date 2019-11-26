Things may be getting wild soon at the Medford outlet mall, but that, say city officials and the creatures’ keepers, is a good thing.
Thanks to an ordinance change by the Medford City Council, two new installments are making their way to Ultra Outlets of Minnesota and More, commonly referred to as the Medford Outlet Center.
During the city council meeting on Monday night, the council unanimously approved adding language to the city code that will allow pet stores and zoos within city limits. Council member Grace Bartlett was absent.
In the amendment, pet stores will now be authorized in C-2 zoning districts, which are community commercial districts located on Main Street in downtown Medford and stretching to Casey’s General Store. The amendment also authorizes both pet stores and zoos to be located within the C-3 zoning districts, which are the regional commercial districts located on the west side of the interstate containing the outlet mall.
But the Medford City Code still prohibits exotic and wild animals within city limits, including poisonous snakes, tarantulas, and venomous fish. Some of these animals will likely be found in the two businesses looking to procure a location at the Outlet Center.
“Getting the ordinance changed was one of our first steps,” said Melissa Pastika, co-owner of the RAD Zoo located in Owatonna. “We haven’t signed a lease yet with the Outlet Center, but we are trying to shift over once we finish going through the rest of the steps.”
According to Pastika, the RAD Zoo — or the Reptile and Amphibian Discovery Zoo — has been located along County Road 45 in Owatonna for the last 10 years. While Pastika and her husband have enjoyed being a part of the Owatonna community, she stated that the outlet mall would be a nicer location in terms of parking and being mixed among the various retail options.
The RAD Zoo is home to a diverse collection of animals from all over the world from snakes to crocodiles to pythons to poison dart frogs. The animals are exhibited in naturalistic recreations of their native environments, including a large Minnesota turtle pool that allows visitors to “meet their neighbors” right in their backyard. The zoo also features weekend animal feedings, hosts birthday parties, and is the home to Justin Beiber’s former pet albino boa constrictor, “Johnson.”
“We will bring everything we have here over there and add a few new animals,” Pastika said. “We like to keep it new and exciting and we do bring in new things every so often.”
Joining the RAD Zoo in the outlet mall will be a brand new business, Happy Tails Pet Shop. Owatonna native Barry Benjamin, a former employee of RAD Zoo, has been a part of the pet industry for the last 18 years, with more than 10 years of managing experience. With the ordinance change in Medford, Benjamin said he is ecstatic to bring a high-end pet store to the surrounding area.
“I just have a real passion for animals,” Benjamin said. “If you ever want to hear a good story, talk to my mom about all the weird things I brought into the house growing up.”
At Happy Tails, Benjamin plans to provide a wide range of customer-based products for any pet need. He stated that he will only provide pet food that has never gone through a recall and plans on providing a wide range of pets for sale, including both fresh and saltwater fish, tortoises, lizards, snakes, and birds.
“I want to present this all in a clean and comfortable site with each environment centrally ventilated,” Benjamin added. “This isn’t just for the comfort and health for our customers, but also for the animals.”
Though Benjamin is happy to provide a wide option of potential pets for his patrons, there are two animals that the pet shop will not be offering.
“I’m not going to be selling dogs or cats,” he said.