The Trust for Public Land, along with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife, announce two recent land acquisition projects that will permanently preserve over 200 acres of land within the Cannon River Watershed.
“We are proud to have helped protect two important properties that will not only protect critical wildlife habitat, but provide a multitude of outdoor recreation opportunities for the surrounding community,” said DJ Forbes, project manager for The Trust for Public Land. “The Cannon River is such an important natural resource area, and permanently protecting over 200 acres within its watershed creates additional opportunities for Minnesotans to enjoy this beautiful area for generations to come.”
At the headwaters of the Cannon River, The Trust for Public Land acquired and conveyed 137 acres of land to the Minnesota DNR as an addition to the Boyd Sartell Wildlife Management Area (WMA).
Located a quarter mile from the northwestern shore of Shields Lake, the headwaters of the Cannon River, this property is a mix of wetland, grassland, and forested habitat with a half-mile of creek shoreline.
This land adds to the 227-acres The Trust for Public Land protected in 2013, and continues to expand the amount of public land protected as the Boyd Sartell WMA. Permanently protecting this land provides additional public access, it improves water quality in the watershed, and provides additional land for quality outdoor recreation, fishing and hunting.
Further downstream in the watershed, The Trust for Public Land also recently protected 77 acres of land to create the new Minnesota DNR Little Cannon River Aquatic Management Area (AMA). Bisected by the Little Cannon River, a DNR designated trout steam, this property is a mix of river shoreline, mature forest, and agricultural fields that will be converted back to natural habitat. The property not only creates an opportunity for streambank restoration and water quality improvement, it is the first unit of publicly accessible land in the area. Located in picturesque Sogn Valley in Goodhue County, this permanently protected land provides public access and recreation opportunities where there was previously none.
The Cannon River Watershed is an area where less than 5% of its land is publicly accessible and only 18% of the landscape remains as natural habitat. The Trust for Public Land, with critical support from interested donors and outreach assistance from the Cannon River Watershed Partnership, has now completed over 15 land protection projects protecting over 2,700 acres the in watershed.
Both acquisitions were funded by the Outdoor Heritage Fund. The Trust for Public Land helped lead the campaign to establish the Outdoor Heritage Fund as part of the 2008 Legacy Amendment that provides dedicated sales tax funding for natural resources, water quality, parks and trails and arts and cultural heritage.
The Trust for Public Land
The Trust for Public Land creates parks and protects land for people, ensuring healthy, livable communities for generations to come. Millions of people live within a 10-minute walk of a Trust for Public Land park, garden or natural area, and millions more visit these sites every year. To support The Trust for Public Land and share why nature matters to you, visit tpl.org.
Cannon River Watershed Partnership
One of Minnesota’s seven Wild and Scenic Rivers, the Cannon River drains nearly 1 million diverse acres of agricultural and forest land before emptying into the Mississippi River at Red Wing. The Cannon River Watershed Partnership (CRWP), a member-based, nonprofit organization, envisions a watershed where people can swim and fish in healthy rivers and lakes and drink clean water from their wells. The mission of CRWP’s nearly 400 members is to engage people in protecting and improving the water quality and natural systems of the Cannon River watershed. Learn about and support CRWP’s work with farmers, small communities and the Annual Watershed Wide Clean-up at crwp.net.