The Third Judicial District’s newest judge smiles broadly after her investiture Friday. The swearing in, done by Judge Carol Hanks, who she worked with at Patton, Hoversten & Berg in Waseca, was planned as a public gathering, but scaled back due to concerns about the coronavirus. Anderson is a Waseca County resident, but will be chambered in Faribault. A public celebration will be set later this year. (Bailey Grubish/Waseca County News)