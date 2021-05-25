A local task force ranks a picnic shelter, play area, bridge under lighting, restrooms and public art as the features it would most like to see at Faribault's proposed Viaduct Area Park.
However, the group's work is far from complete, and City Administrator Tim Murray said the plans, introduced last week during a Viaduct Area Park Improvements Planning Task Force meeting, will likely be pared down to accommodate the relatively small 2.75-acre site along the Straight River, north of the city's viaduct.
All 10 task force members recently submitted rankings on up to 38 facilities/amenities being considered for the Viaduct Area Park. Other possible amenities the Task Force ranked highest included distributed audio/sound systems, a play area, picnic seating (benches, tables with chairs, picnic tables and other items), restrooms, a dedicated location for a performance stage, and bicycle racks.
City staff are expected to take the information and prepare concept-level layouts for the park with the highest-ranked features/amenities for the next Task Force meeting. Murray hopes the concept plan is approved later this year so at least some improvements can be made in 2022, added that some of the lower-rated possible amenities (a permanent performance stage, adventure park featuring a zip line, competition courts, dedicated space for food trucks, tilt-a-whirls, hammocks and mini golf) will not be incorporated into any final design.
The task force will identify the project budget once a master plan is complete. Once the concept plan is established, the group will share estimated costs and several possible outcomes. Plans could then be changed if the council is uncomfortable with costs, or if it opts to complete work in phases, possibly over several years.
“We just need some time at the staff level to put these options down on paper,” Murray added.
Park plans are being developed with the understanding that the Viaduct Area Park plays an important role in the area due to the limited available open space downtown, with the exceptions of Central Park and newly named Fleckenstein Bluffs Park. Murray said green space needs are made even more clear with the abundance of downtown housing and calls for constructing even more units. The city and its Economic Development Authority already own all undeveloped land in the area after buying the last parcel late last year. Most of the city-owned land in the area wasn’t initially purchased with a park in mind. Prior to 2015, the EDA was buying properties in the area and cleaning them up with housing, a hotel or retail development in mind.
Plans are being developed after approximately 18-24 months of public meetings and other work.
The City Council authorized the creation of the Planning Task Force in March to consider, evaluate and recommend the features and amenities for the site. A concept plan for the development of the area was approved in September 2019 as part of the Downtown Master Plan, and intended to be the basis for the consideration and development of final recommendations of improvements.
The initial meeting took place last month. During that meeting, task force member Mike Richie suggested that land under the viaduct could be an ideal spot for exercise equipment as well, along the lines of what he had seen along trails while living in the Milwaukee area. Another design shown to the council by Murray in April is the popular ice skating loop in Maple Grove.
The loop is considered the cornerstone of a $15 million project completed in 2015. It serves as a main piece of the city’s downtown. Anchored by a rink, the loop is a popular outdoor recreation destination even during the summer, attracting a young crowd fond of skating and rollerblading. That complex also includes a splash pad, ample playground areas and other amenities.