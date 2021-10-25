Inside of the Faribo West Mall Saturday, local families were carving in their creativity to get in the Halloween spirit.
Free pumpkin carving took place at the mall from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with other fun opportunities to make Halloween crafts, check out a fire truck and police car and peruse the products vendors had to offer throughout the afternoon.
The mall traditionally hosts a variety of activities throughout the year, Halloween included, said Faribo West Mall Event Coordinator/Promotions Manager Laura Sterling. But this was the first time she took a crack at hosting a pumpkin carving event.
“It’s something for people to do with their kids,” said Sterling of the opportunities available. “People are so appreciative to have somewhere to do arts and crafts.”
Different characters also stopped by the mall during the event as an extra treat for participants.
While parents, grandparents and/or caregivers carved out the designs while their children, grandchildren and/or kids kept a close eye nearby, the band Tribe Vibes played ‘50s and ‘60s rock ‘n’ roll music from 1 to 3 p.m. Pumpkins were purchased by Twiehoff Gardens, in an effort to support local businesses, and the fibrous strands and seeds of the pumpkin were collected to be taken to a local farm for the animals to eat.
Next up on the events list for the Faribo West Mall is a Runway Fashion Show benefiting The HOP Center and The Nest. Held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, the event is free to attend and donations will be accepted. The HOPE Center is taking donations of paper items, gas and gift cards, cleaning items, things for furnishing a new apartment and toiletries. The Nest, a program in the Faribault High and Middle schools where kids in need can come in and take what they need for free, is in need of clothing and personal hygiene items, along with cash and gift cards. A free dinner is available from 5 to 5:45 p.m.