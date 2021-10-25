Inside of the Faribo West Mall Saturday, local families were carving in their creativity to get in the Halloween spirit.

Spiderman

Some participants of Saturday’s event, like Zach Klecker, dressed up in their Halloween costumes to get in the spirit. Pictured with Zach is Jordan Gilbertson. Tables were set up inside of the Faribo West Mall, near Blue Ox Boutique, and covered with table cloths and newspaper. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Free pumpkin carving took place at the mall from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with other fun opportunities to make Halloween crafts, check out a fire truck and police car and peruse the products vendors had to offer throughout the afternoon.

The O'Malleys

Many families attended the pumpkin carving event on Saturday, including Hunter, Hadley and Tami O’Malley. Before starting the carving process, the O’Malley crew works on removing the fibrous strands and seeds out of the pumpkins. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Payton and Brynn

Sisters Payton, 3½, and Brynn, 1½, excitedly watch as their father, Matthew Gustafson, makes their drawing come to life on their pumpkin. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

The mall traditionally hosts a variety of activities throughout the year, Halloween included, said Faribo West Mall Event Coordinator/Promotions Manager Laura Sterling. But this was the first time she took a crack at hosting a pumpkin carving event.

“It’s something for people to do with their kids,” said Sterling of the opportunities available. “People are so appreciative to have somewhere to do arts and crafts.”

Different characters also stopped by the mall during the event as an extra treat for participants.

Alice and Margaret

Pumpkin carving wasn’t the only activity available for children to participate in. Some kids, like 2.5-year-old Alice Speckhls decided to decorate a foam pumpkin with fun stickers. Pictured with Alice is her grandmother, Margaret Durkee. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

While parents, grandparents and/or caregivers carved out the designs while their children, grandchildren and/or kids kept a close eye nearby, the band Tribe Vibes played ‘50s and ‘60s rock ‘n’ roll music from 1 to 3 p.m. Pumpkins were purchased by Twiehoff Gardens, in an effort to support local businesses, and the fibrous strands and seeds of the pumpkin were collected to be taken to a local farm for the animals to eat.

Alice and her foam pumpkin

Alice Speckhls holds up her foam pumpkin she decorated with brightly colored foam stickers and fun facial features, along with the help from her grandmother Margaret Durkee. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Kasin and Dakoda

Brothers Kasin, right, and Dakoda Benson show off their finished masterpieces at the pumpkin carving event at the mall. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Next up on the events list for the Faribo West Mall is a Runway Fashion Show benefiting The HOP Center and The Nest. Held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, the event is free to attend and donations will be accepted. The HOPE Center is taking donations of paper items, gas and gift cards, cleaning items, things for furnishing a new apartment and toiletries. The Nest, a program in the Faribault High and Middle schools where kids in need can come in and take what they need for free, is in need of clothing and personal hygiene items, along with cash and gift cards. A free dinner is available from 5 to 5:45 p.m.

