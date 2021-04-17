The lawn still grows during COVID-19, windows still need washing, the snow needs shoveling and little things around the house might still need fixing.
Pandemic or not, Family Service Rochester’s Neighbors Helping Neighbors program is a way to connect available volunteers with homeowners who may need an extra hand if they want to continue living independently. And knowing this type of need is everywhere, program leaders are currently seeking volunteers and clients in Faribault.
“We had some folks already on our volunteer list [in Faribault], and we’re working to expand it even more,” said Jessica Thorton, Neighbors Helping Neighbors program coordinator. “We are serving some folks already.”
Scott Stadum is a Faribault volunteer who signed up for the program this past winter. He’s grown to enjoy shoveling and salting the driveway of the homeowner he was assigned to help.
“When I finish, I feel like I’ve done something helpful for someone,” Stadium said. “So it’s a good feeling to get that work done … It’s not a very complicated process, but I want to make sure I do a good job.”
Thornton and Jennell Loeffler, volunteer recruitment and retention specialist, are looking to expand the Neighbors Helping Neighbors volunteer base to 80 consistent community helpers. These volunteers might do yard work, run errands, or offer specialized skills like plumbing and simple carpentry. For some clients, what they really want is someone to talk to.
“It’s really whatever the volunteer can contribute,” Loeffler said. “If you can volunteer for one hour a week, that’s great, or 20 hours, that’s awesome.”
The program is family-friendly, so volunteers often bring their children along to bag leaves or do whatever the homeowner wants done. Individuals, organizations or businesses have volunteered on a weekly basis or once a year.
“It’s really flexible, and we’re open to any volunteering someone wants to do,” Thornton said. “We’ve never turned them away.”
Those interested in volunteering can contact Family Services Rochester at 507-287-2010, or register at familyservicerochester.org. At least one person from a group must complete a background check, and anyone over 18 must sign a confidentiality agreement the day of the volunteer project. Volunteers can use the website to view postings for openings and track their hours.
Neighbors Helping Neighbors has an intake process for those interested in receiving services, who must be at least 60 years old or disabled. Senior service coordinators meet with the homeowners and go over their initial requests to work out expectations for volunteer tasks. Thornton and Loeffler then work together to find volunteers to match with the homeowner.
“Our hope is to match volunteers with a homeowner the entire season because that is how you build relationships,” Thornton said. “I’ve had folks who volunteer with the same people for years. Our goal here is to foster relationships as well, which makes it a ‘win-win’ for everybody.”
Social distancing during the pandemic didn’t interfere with many of the Neighbors Helping Neighbors volunteer tasks, like mowing the lawn or bagging leaves. Housekeeping services were suspended for a while, and the program has maintained the required Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines throughout the past year. Loeffler said the hope for the program is to start up housekeeping services again soon, for volunteers comfortable with doing that.
Because many customers are in the older adult age range and have wanted to stay at home, Thornton noted an increase in grocery delivery requests along with an uptick in requests for friendly visits over the phone. This has also given volunteers an alternative option if they themselves feel uncomfortable going out.
“We were extremely lucky to have volunteers [during COVID-19],” Thornton said. “ … It was heartwarming to see how many volunteers we registered over this last year.”