Though it is not directly tied to Medford's immediate growth, the reconstruction of Owatonna’s Main Street — or County Road 45 — is scheduled to take place in 2021. The project has been on the docket as a part of the city’s capital plan for a number of years, according to Welti.
“The project is driven by the city,” stated Steele County Engineer Greg Ilkka. “The city also has a desire to replace the water main that is underneath [the road] and replaces the services to the buildings. In order to do that, the road needs to be lowered because they’ve had some freezing issues.”
Though there is not exact estimate at this time, Ilkka said that the Main Street reconstruction project in Medford will total about $1.25 million, of that the county will pay 75% of the highway-related parts of the project.
While Ilkka said they are following the city’s lead, Welti paints a different picture. He said that for a number of years the county has been inquiring about when the city was planning on moving forward with a reconstruction of County Road 45, becoming the main driver for the reconstruction process to be scheduled in 2021.
“Our preliminary engineering work has found that the current water mains under 45 are undersized based upon today’s current standards,” Welti said. “The city has also, in the past, had some water lines from the mains freeze. So, one benefit of this is that we will have our water mains installed at depths that will hopefully elevate some of the past freezing issues.”
Throughout the last year, Welti said that the city has taken a proactive approach in holding several opportunities for the public to provide input for the Main Street project, which he added is not always the case with most cities. He stated that the city wanted to give its citizens the chance to be heard and provide input along the way. At this point, the city will now start taking action by moving forward with the financial process.
During the most recent public meeting regarding the project, however, the council was met with boisterous opposition from some of the residents who live directly off Main. While some of the opposition was against some of the details of the plans, such as the size of the sidewalks, parking, signals, and turn lanes, there was a clear stance from some of the residents who do not feel that the project is necessary at this time.
“There is animosity between the people who live on the road versus the city and the county,” said Chad Merritt, a former Medford City Council member who lives just off Main Street. “When this road was first talked about with [former county engineer] Anita Benson, I asked her, ‘What if we don’t want this road until 2025?’ She stated that the county would love to see Medford say that, but that we never plan.”
“Now the county wants to do this road and everyone on the council is on board with it right now,” Merritt continued. “We have this wastewater issue, the fire hall, we need to upgrade the water tower at the mall — there are just so many moving parts and so much money that needs to be spent, and all of a sudden we’ve hitched our wagon to this county road.”
“The county is not saying this needs to be done,” Ilkka told the People’s Press. “Internally, we believe there are some different things we could do other than a full reconstruction, but if that’s what the city wants to proceed with than we will program to do that.”
Some of the options that Ilkka provided instead of a total reconstruction including cutting through the road, milling the pavement, and laying it back down within the existing cross section.
“This would let them get the work done that they want to see done without going to the expense of replacing all that infrastructure,” Ilkka said. “But their city engineer did make a compelling argument of taking out a considerable amount of curb and gutter and replacing a considerable amount. At this point, we fell we aren’t going to stand in the way of the project.”
For Merritt and others, though, they want to see the city direct their attention back to the growth of the community in the projects that will directly impact it.
“The fact is we cannot grow without this wastewater treatment facility. If the Lazy U hooks up, if we build 30 more houses, we’ll be full,” Merritt said. “The road is probably needed, but you do not need to do it all right now.”
From city hall, Welti said that the process of growing Medford is just a simple question of whether the chicken or the egg has to come first.
“It really comes down to how much can the city afford to build and in what order is the city going to build all this infrastructure,” he stated. “It’s become clear that the street project was always in the schedule to move forward in 2021, and now with the serious inquiries from developers the city has had to study the wastewater system. So that’s where our focus has been mainly this year.”
“The Fire Department is asking council if they also want to move forward on a municipal building, but we just haven’t made a decision on that yet,” Welti said.