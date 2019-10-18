Two Faribault natives who now work for the school district have partnered to bring their burgeoning online boutique businesses to a brick and mortar location in the Faribo West Mall.
Grace & Co. Boutiques was launched by Vicky Coon and Mallory Fuchs about a month ago. It's located near the center of the mall, just across from the new Fiercely You boutique, another new shop in the mall opened by a pair of longtime friends.
Coon works as a school coordinator at Jefferson Elementary School, while Fuchs is the Chemical Health Coordinator at Faribault High School. For the last two and a half years, Coon and Fuchs have operated their own online boutiques.
They listened carefully to what their customers wanted to see and searched for just the right brands and items to satisfy demand. With their connections and relationships in Faribault, Coon and Fuchs were able to build up a strong, Faribault-centered customer base for their online boutique stores.
Yet despite the popularity of online shopping, they said that many of their customers longed for a traditional store. Ultimately, the two women decided to try to fill that demand by going into business together.
A brick and mortar store is a new experience for Coon but not for Fuchs, who has had a store downtown in the past. They ultimately decided to put their new store in the mall because as longtime Faribault residents, they've long wished to see a more vibrant mall.
Coon and Fuchs are both optimistic that the mall is heading in the right direction. Coon praised Mall Promotion Coordinator and Event Manager Laura Sterling’s for her tireless efforts to liven up the mall with new businesses and events.
“We’re both from town and we’ve seen the mall have its ups and downs,” Coon said. “We want to be part of bringing more stores to it.”
The store will sell a variety of clothing items and accessories, with new items arriving almost every week. Faribault-based Becker Woodcraft will be among several local vendors selling their goods at the shop.
The store will provide one more option for Faribault residents to shop at a local small business instead of online or at a big box retail store. In recent years, many Americans have expressed strong interest in supporting local small businesses, and Fuchs hopes that Faribault follows that trend.
“I think it’s really important to shop local,” she said. “People want things in Faribault, and in order for things to come to Faribault and stay in Faribault, people need to stop by and check them out.”