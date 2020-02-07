Just a few short weeks ago, it may have been easy for people in Americans not to pay too much attention to the coronavirus, a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe infections such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Wednesday that a Wisconsin resident is the 12th person in the nation to be diagnosed with the highly contagious illness.
With this case being in our neighboring state, people have started to wonder if they need to be taking the coronavirus more seriously. According to Dr. John O’Horo, an infectious disease physician at Mayo Clinic Health System, those who are truly at risk are a minority.
“In the short term, if you’re not traveling then not very,” O’Horo said when asked how real the coronavirus currently is for people in Steele County. “The total number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. only reached a dozen recently, and all cases have either been associated with travelers to impacted areas of their very close household contacts.”
At this time, O’Horo said that those who have recently returned from travel to the Hubei province of China, where the outbreak began, are at the highest risk, with some risk for close household contacts of infected persons. He stated that 99% of confirmed cases thus far are in China, and that 70% of those cases are from that location.
“Although data from China indicates that the elderly and those with weakened immune systems are more likely to get severe disease if infected, these numbers really suggest a negligible risk for those without travel associated risk factors,” O’Horo added.
Despite the scare that may come with an outbreak like the coronavirus, O’Horo says Minnesotans should be much more concerned with influenza.
“Influenza remains a much greater concern …” he said. “Influenza is widespread throughout Minnesota right now and the Minnesota Department of Health reports that 182 patients were hospitalized statewide for the flu last week, and 1,656 so far this season.”
“We seem to be seeing a second spike in the flu right now,” O’Horo continued. “This is far more likely to cause serious infection than coronavirus in the near future.”
On Friday the Minnesota Department of Health reported that six more people have died from the flu, bringing the total number of deaths this season to 43, including one child.
Whether protecting yourself from coronavirus of influenza, O’Horo said that respiratory etiquette is the best defense in trying to remain healthy during this season. He noted that covering your mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing and performing hand hygiene regularly with soap and water or hand sanitizer after coming in contact with respiratory secretions and contaminated objects is of the essence.
“A mask can help cover coughs and reduce the amount of respiratory secretions that an infected person brings into contact with others,” O’Horo added. “Wearing a mask is of use for infected individuals, which is why they are often available in hospital and clinic waiting rooms.”
According to O’Horo, wearing a mask does very little for the uninfected person who is trying to prevent illness. The kinds of masks available and used by the public are meant to help protect others, not to filter the air or prevent the mask-wearer from getting infected.
“If you have symptoms, avoiding work or school if possible will help prevent spread to others,” he said.