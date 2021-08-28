While a state trooper issued one citation for doing 104 mph on the Rice County section of I-35, Lonsdale police clocked a driver in that city doing 96 mph during last month's enforcement campaign.
The highest speed limit in Lonsdale: 45 mph.
In Northfield, one driver was ticketed for going 58 mph on Hwy. 3, right through the middle of town, said Police Chief Mark Elliott.
Sgt. Mark Hlady, with the Rice County's Sheriff's Office, called the need for speed "ridiculous." But he's not amused. "We've seen a lot of this since COVID," he said.
"During the 2020 COVID lockdown we saw a rise, just as the State Patrol did, in higher speed citations being issued. Since the state has opened up in recent months those speeds have lessened but we are still, on occasion, seeing high speeds. As always, we ask people to call when they see high speed or reckless driving."
Drivers, he says, seemed to think that law enforcement aren't still patrolling the streets. They couldn't be more wrong.
Nearly 300 Minnesota law enforcement agencies participated in the July campaign, specifically designed to help stop speed-related fatalities and serious injuries on the state's roads. Those numbers have risen dramatically since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Participating agencies issued a total of 17,205 citations in July 2021. Compare that to July 2020, when 16,122 were issued by 323 agencies, and 2019 when 21,439 were issued by 322 agencies. The number of citations issued by the State Patrol to drivers going over 100 reportedly doubled between 2019 and 2020, from 533 to 1,068.
But the most troubling numbers are the fatalities and serious injuries caused by speeding drivers.
In the first seven months of 2021, 94 people have died on Minnesota roads due to excessive speeds, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. During that same time period in 2020, there were 66 fatalities caused by speeding. The figures were even lower in 2019 with 39 deaths the result of speeding.
There were 250 serious-injury crashes attributed to speeding between Jan. 1, 2021 - July 31, 2021, higher than any of the four years prior.
Following the speed limit/driving according to road conditions gives the driver more vehicle control, according to DPS. It also allows the driver to respond more quickly to road situations and decreases the severity of the impact during a crash.
By the numbers
Rice County deputies issued 28 speeding citations last month. Their counterparts in Faribault issued 33. The highest speed there was 80 mph in a 55 mph zone.
"Speeding is an issue within the city of Faribault, and in my experience this is unchanged from previous years," Sgt. Mark Krenik wrote in an email." Speeding simply puts that driver, other vehicles nearby and pedestrians at risk. Speeding is also a significant issue on state highways. I speak of this more from personal experience, away from work. Mornings especially, folks — presumably traveling to work — just have to slow down.
"Over the years, to avoid a collision on Hwy. 60, I have had to slow down, and several times I have nearly had to pull off the roadway, as there was an oncoming vehicle passing another vehicle in a no passing zone. What most (drivers) don’t understand is that speeding yields a driver very little extra time, mere seconds at best. Slowing down simply saves lives."
Dundas Police issued two citations during the enforcement, with the highest speed being 49 mph. Kenyon officers ticketed six drivers. The highest speed there was 82. In Lonsdale there were 10. Northfield officers gave out 24 tickets, but 65 warnings.
Elliott said Northfield, too, has seen an increase in speeding, but that it's not on the same scale as the more rural areas.
"We haven't seen the volume, but with less traffic than normal we're trying to stay on top of it," he said.