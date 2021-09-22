Faribault High School Education 101 students are working with Krista Cox's kindergarten class at Jefferson Elementary every other week this year.
As part of their study of child development, each high school student is assigned a kindergarten buddy or two to visit with and watch how the kindergartners develop throughout the school year. The experience helps students gain confidence before they begin their classroom placements during the fourth quarter of the school year.
The first meeting between high schoolers and their kindergarten buddies was Friday.