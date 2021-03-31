Underage drinking isn’t the norm in Rice County, according to the most recent Minnesota Student Survey results from 2019.
In fact, 78% of Faribault High School students and 74% of Northfield High School students said they've chosen not to drink. And the number one reason is parental disapproval.
Understanding that three in four youth and young adults in Faribault and Northfield do not consume alcohol, the Rice County Chemical and Mental Health Coalition has developed a new campaign to drive this message home.
The 3/4 Campaign is a project of the Rice County Sober Truth on Preventing Underage Drinking Act (STOP Act) grant, which has a goal of preventing and reducing alcohol use for ages 12 to 20.
Leah Hegg, prevention manager working with Healthy Community Initiative (HCI), said the goal of the 3/4 Campaign is to correct the misconception that most youth and young adults consume alcohol.
“It’s a lot easier for youth to decline alcohol when they understand most of their peers aren’t doing it,” Hegg said.
Sources Hegg has gathered indicate that students overestimate how many of their peers consume alcohol. One report from Hazelden Betty Ford showed that 83% of ninth graders believed their classmates used alcohol when, in reality, only 26% drank.
“I think a lot of people are surprised at the disparity between what they think is happening and what's actually happening,” Hegg said. “A lot of it has to do with what they're seeing in their family, friends and media, where drinking is depicted as so positive and fun. The perception that they’re missing out is out there. Sometimes the students who are participating maybe get a bigger share of the social conversation, so it seems like a larger group.”
The 3/4 Campaign also highlights the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Association (SAMHSA) finding that parental disapproval is the biggest reason students decline alcohol. To make parents aware of their impact, the campaign connects parents with an app called “Talk. They Hear You.” and five conversation goals for talking to youth about drug and alcohol consumption, both from SAMHSA.
The five goals, as listed in the SAMHSA resource, include:
• Show you disapprove of underage drinking and other drug misuse.
• Show you care about your child’s health, wellness and success.
• Show you’re a good source of information about alcohol and other drugs.
• Show you’re paying attention and you’ll discourage risky behaviors.
vBuild your child’s skills and strategies for avoiding drinking and drug use.
COVID-19 cancelled annual in-person opportunities like mock car crashes and guest speakers. Class time has also become more precious this year, so Hegg said RCCMHC has developed new ways to reinforce the 3/4 message without causing students to lose class time.
“The schools are really generous and great partners,” Hegg said. “The high school students are seeing the posters in their schools. Their parents are getting information at home. We also have counselors and chemical health specialists at the schools making distance learning apps and trying to incorporate that (information) for all age levels.”
Mallory Fuchs, Faribault Public Schools chemical health specialist, said campaign posters will be distributed throughout the campuses, and to spark conversation off school grounds, posters will also appear throughout the community.
“We find our work is more impactful when we collaborate with our community members and parents and that we are all having these conversations and reinforcing the facts,” Fuchs said. “Oftentimes our youth believe that more people are using — when in fact we want to shatter that myth and help our students make more informed and healthier decisions.”