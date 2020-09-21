Faribault police officers on Sunday arrested a man with previous convictions for aggravated robbery and kidnapping for an alleged weapons violation.
Brandon Jerome Doby, 35, of Rosemount, is charged with unlawfully possessing a firearm and/or ammunition after being convicted of a crime of violence in Rice County District Court.
Court documents state Doby was charged after the Faribault Police Department received a report of him threatening someone he knew Sunday afternoon and stating his intention to travel to Faribault. According to court records, Doby, who had allegedly physically abused and shot at the victim in the past, also engaged in threatening behavior over the last few months.
Later that night, officers allegedly saw Doby, whose driving status is revoked, driving a black Mercury Mountaineer near Faribault High School and stopped the vehicle.
Court documents state during a subsequent search, officers reportedly found a small amount of marijuana, a box of bullets and a Smith & Wesson handgun. The gun’s magazine was allegedly loaded with 9 millimeter rounds of ammunition.
Court documents state Doby was convicted of first-degree aggravated robbery and kidnapping in June 2004 in Ramsey County. In March 2017 and January 2018, Doby was convicted in two cases of possessing a firearm while being prohibited from doing so.
Judge Jeffrey Johnson set conditional bail for Doby at $50,000 Monday. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 30.