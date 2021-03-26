After more than a year of negotiations with union representatives, city staff in Medford elected to stop exploring unionizing and give the new administration a “chance to make things right.”
City Clerk Beth Jackson said city staff began initial negotiations to unionize in December 2019. After nearly a year of negotiations between union representatives and the city over who would be included in the union, Jackson and two public works employees officially joined the Local 49 Union in November.
“The reason we went that way is no secret,” Jackson said. “We have no benefits and our pay is extremely low compared to many other cities, and honestly, we felt that we weren’t getting anywhere with that administration.”
Since the employees joined the union, former City Administrator Andy Welti resigned from his position, and Danny Thomas was elected as the city’s new mayor, defeating incumbent Lois Nelson in the November election. In February, the city hired Jed Petersen, a former public works employee as the administrative director of operations — a hybrid of the administrator and public works supervisor jobs that both were vacant.
Working with the new administration has been a game changer, according to Jackson, and the employees unanimously voted to end union negotiations.
“I have complete faith that they are going to make this an environment where employees are going to want to stay, and the revolving door that is the city of Medford will end,” Jackson said.
During the City Council meeting Monday, Petersen presented the 2018 city’s pay equity study which showed Jackson’s salary was well below what city clerks in comparable Minnesota towns are making.
“Beth has an associate’s degree in accounting; she is a certified municipal clerk and a Minnesota certified municipal clerk,” Petersen said. “She is so far below what she should be making … (in) a study that is already three years old.”
According to the 2018 study, the minimum pay for a city clerk/treasurer in comparable cities was $29.36/hour, with an average of $36.22/hour. Jackson is currently making $23.68/hour, roughly $49,000 annually.
The council unanimously agreed to give Jackson a raise, approving the minimum compensation represented in the study as her new salary.
“Before this administration, we were only given raises once a year that were only based on reviews, and it was always roughly a 3.5% increase,” Jackson said. “It would have taken me nine years to get to the minimum wage in the study, but that was all you were ever going to get. That is why we really thought the union was the only option we had.”
Councilor Chad Merritt said he would like to see the city figure out a way to provide benefits for its employees to help put an end to a high rate of turnover. According to Thomas, in the last six years 14 employees left the city, including a number of wastewater treatment operators. Former city leaders blamed better pay in nearby cities for the turnover in those positions.
Currently, city staff is offered insurance through Aflac, but employees pay 100% of those costs. Petersen was directed to explore benefit package options and present something to the council by this fall.
Councilor Chad Langeslag agreed with Merritt, stating that when looking at the 2018 study, there is a clear trend in comparable cities that Medford is lacking.
“Cities are either offering good pay and not-so-good benefits, or not great pay but really great benefits,” Langeslag said. “We are offering low pay and no benefits, so that has to change.”
Thomas said he was happy to learn city employees changed their minds about unionizing and that they trust the new administration.
Since his January swearing in, Thomas has advocated for a team approach to running the city between the council, the administration and the staff. He said the only way Medford will reach its goals is to lean on its staff and work together.
“We want to get an environment we can all succeed in and that means taking everyone’s input, experience and knowledge,” Thomas said. “We are slowly starting the process and building what we believe is going to be a good team. On Monday night everybody rallied behind Beth because they see her reaching her full potential as a part of the city. We want that for every employee.”