Adams Publishing Group’s APG Media of Southern Minnesota announced Wednesday that it will begin publishing a business-to-business magazine in April.
The magazine, Southern Minn Biz, will publish monthly to subscribers in Rice and Steele counties. The printed magazines will focus on business-related issues, and will include a daily electronic newsletter for subscribers.
Steve Fisher, regional president and publisher for APG Media of Southern Minnesota, said the company is investing significant resources in its efforts to fill this niche in Southern Minnesota.
"Southern Minnesota communities are great settings for business growth and expansion. The appetite for news and information specific to the needs of the business community always needs to be nourished," said Fisher. “This magazine and its digital will be the go-to resource for any person with a vested interest in the overall business community.”
Fisher said that each month’s cover article will feature an area business person/people who will share a story of success and challenges.
The magazine will carry a regular feature called “Made In Southern Minnesota,” which will highlight products and services made right here in Southern Minnesota.
A series of articles packaged as a “Small Business Toolbox” will include a roster of experts providing advice on sales, marketing, law, real estate, accounting, human resources, banking and lending, technology, communications, leadership and environmental issues.
And its section of “People on the Move” will enable companies to celebrate and recognize the region’s new hires, promotions and appointments each month.
Finally, “Chamber Updates” will provide readers information on activities from the Faribault, Northfield and Owatonna area chambers of commerce.
Fisher shared that the company is working on easy to use content submission tools that will enable all businesses to easily submit press releases and other announcements.
Between 2014 and 2019, Fisher was the publisher of the Tri-State Biz Times, a monthly business publication serving the tri-state region surrounding Dubuque, Iowa.
The magazine’s staff has started a multimedia marketing campaign to grow subscribers throughout the business community.
APG Media of Southern Minnesota publishes news, entertainment and advertising products including the Faribault Daily News, Owatonna People’s Press, Northfield News and SouthernMinnScene.com.