After surpassing the 10-year mark last year, the Paradise Center for the Arts Blue Collar BBQ and Arts Fest is now so big it spans three blocks.
“We needed more room, which is always awesome,” said Kristen Twitchell, Paradise Center for the Arts executive director.
Twelve hours of music from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., family activities, competitions and over 26 vendors extend along the 100, 200 and 300 blocks on Central Avenue Saturday, Aug. 10.
This year, the Twitchell said the Family and Cultural Stage has expanded to include internationally known children’s group The Teddy Bear Band in addition to fire twirlers, hula dancers, the Ollin Ayacaxtly/Aztec Dance Circle of Northfield and the Spontaneous Productions family improvisation group. Face painting and bouncy houses also make for fun children’s activities.
“It’s actually a great event for families,” said Twitchell. “And one of the things that makes the festival unique is the variety of music.”
The Main Stage music lineup begins at 11 a.m. with the local Lakelanders Barbershop Chorus, performing traditional tunes. At noon, the urban bluegrass band Sawtooth Brothers takes the stage. Greazy Biscuits performs Grand Ole Opry tunes at 1:15 p.m., and Sawyer’s Dream gives a nod to the 50th anniversary of Woodstock at 3 p.m. with original music from the 1970s. The Moses Oakland Quartet, a staple at Blue Collar BBQ and Arts Fests, concludes the free performances at 4:30 p.m. with energetic blues music.
As these performers play, other daytime events include the increasingly popular bean bag tournament sponsored by Judd Ostermann and Demro, $4 drinks at the beer garden, and, of course, the barbecue cook-off.
Eric Craig of Judd Ostermann and Demro said the bean bag tournament has space for 32 teams this year. Last year, when he only accepted 24 teams, there were more who wanted to participate. As of the last week of July, he said 19 teams already signed up. The tournament is open to all ages.
The Remote Control Demolition Derby, an event coordinated by the Southern Minnesota RC Club, is new to the BBQ and Arts Fest this year. A hit at Dam Days in Morristown, it was Mayor Kevin Voracek, chair of the BBQ and Arts Fest, who added the derby to the block party lineup.
“We added it to the festival to broaden our horizons and see if we can introduce people who have different levels of fun to our music culture,” said Voracek. “We’re always looking for ways to keep our festival relevant and entertaining.”
Artisan, food and nonprofit vendors will sell a wide variety of products, and guests may sign up for a cash raffle sponsored by the Southeastern Minnesota Rugby Association. Tickets are $5 with a chance to win $1,000. The sponsor splits a portion of the proceeds from the raffle and the pull tabs with the Paradise Center.
At 6 p.m., when the headline performers begin their lineup, the festival requires attendees to wear wristbands. Children 12 and under are free the whole day, but there’s a $15 charge for adults to see the Main Stage lineup. Tickets may be purchased in advance for $10.
“The reality is, you could not go anywhere and see those three bands for $10, so we hope folks understand it’s a small nonprofit, and we needed additional income on it,” said Twitchell.
The Main Stage event begins at 6 p.m. with award-winning Hall of Fame blues musician PK Mayo. Next in line at 7:15 p.m. is Martin Zellar and the Hardways, a big Minnesota headliner led by the former lead singer of Gear Daddies. Cover band Street Talk concludes the evening starting at 9 p.m. with '80s rock/street dance music. Drummer/vocalist Scott Amundson is a former Faribault resident.
According to Twitchell, it takes over 100 volunteers to make the festival possible. Those who volunteer receive a free T-shirt and wristband for the evening music lineup. The Paradise Center continues to accept volunteers.
“There are so many local businesses that provide financial and in-kind support as well as all the volunteers that make the event happen, and we really appreciate all the work they do to make it happen,” said Twitchell.
Added Voracek: “Hopefully we can win another (Southern Minn. Scene) Best Music Festival of Southern Minnesota this year.”