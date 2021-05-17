Volunteering is in Scott Ozmun’s DNA, which is good news for those who organize the Faribault Car Cruise.
Ozmun has volunteered his time at Car Cruises for the past three years, directing traffic and offering rides with his golf cart to patrons who park a ways away. As a member of the Faribault American Legion, he also helps with the Knights of Columbus Bingo Night on Tuesdays, Wing Night on Wednesdays, and the omelet breakfast.
When COVID-19 hit, Ozmun was also among several bus drivers who picked up meals to deliver around town at various mobile food shelf locations. Many school bus drivers were among the 65-plus, high-risk population, Ozmun explained, so much of that work was voluntary.
“Anyone who calls and asks for help, I’m going to be there,” Ozmun said. “I’m just that type of person.”
Ozmun received a different kind of call from Kelly Nygaard of the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, informing him he had been named the Chamber's Volunteer of the Year. This was unexpected for Ozmun, who said he was “really, totally surprised.”
On Thursday, Ozmun will be among those recognized at the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism’s Business Awards Luncheon at the Faribault Golf and Country Club. During the celebration, the Chamber will also recognize winners of the Legacy Award and Customer Service Award and reveal the Faribault Business of the Year.
Faribault Chamber President and CEO Nort Johnson said Ozmun has been “a rock solid volunteer” at the Car Cruises, taking on a role that isn’t easy for the Chamber to fill. But Johnson said Ozmun has showed up at practically every Car Cruise since he began volunteering, and he stays late to help clean up.
“On top of that, his demeanor with the visitors and his fellow volunteers is second to none,” Johnson said. “We’re just so appreciative of his commitment to help us out.”
The next volunteer opportunity for Ozmun is just around the corner with the 2021 Car Cruise season kicking off 6 p.m. Friday on Central Avenue. Faribault Main Street presents Car Cruises one Friday every month May through September though there's two in August.
Ozmun said the people of Faribault are what he likes best about volunteering locally. He enjoys “getting out there and visiting,” and hearing how others spent their winter.
“You don’t get to see them for five, six, seven months, and it’s just fun interacting with people,” Ozmun said. I’m that type of person. I like to get out and talk to people … I know at least a dozen people who have the old cars who come down for the cruise.”
Volunteering is something Ozmun has carried with him from his youth. Born and raised in the small town of Webster, Ozmun said he often helped local farmers with haying without always getting paid.
“You just go out and help anyone who isn’t as fortunate,” he said. “It makes me feel good to help people out.
Ozmun graduated from Northfield High School and moved to Faribault after his time in the U.S. military service ended in 1978. He then met his wife, Mary Jo, and the two will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary this August.
In his interactions as a volunteer, Ozmun said he’s always been partial to children. He lost two sons — one was stillborn and the other died of SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome). Today, he has one daughter, Nicole Ozmun, and one grandson, Talon Qualle.
When he isn’t busy volunteering, Ozmun enjoys fishing throughout the year. He also played softball in Faribault for 30 years. Although he doesn't have his own classic car to bring to Car Cruises, he previously owned a 1969 Plymouth Roadrunner.