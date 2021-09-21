Biologists with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources say mussels placed into the Cannon and Straight rivers are doing well.
The Lake City-based team is conducting a three-year mark-recapture study to learn about survival and growth of mucket (actinonaias ligamentina) at its reintroduction sites. Mucket is a threatened species that was once very common in the two rivers but died out a long time ago, probably due to pollution that has since been cleaned up, according to Lindsay Ohlman, a freshwater mussel propagation biologist.
Ohlman says that dams now block the movement of the host fishes, bass and walleye, keeping the remaining population from recolonizing.
“That’s where we come in with our reintroduction effort,” she wrote in an email. “In 2020, we released over 1200 propagated sub-adult mussels into two sites on the Cannon, and about 600 at one site on the Straight. The majority had tags glued to the exterior of their shells — 300 received passive integrated transponder (PIT) tags, and 1000 received Hallprint tags — both of which have a unique alpha-numeric ID.”
The plan is to recapture these mussels over the next few years, as well as collecting habitat data, to provide insight on how mussels are surviving and growing in these habitats and why.
To recapture mussels, biologists use a submersible antenna to scan the river bottom of the DNR study sites for PIT-tagged individuals. When they encounter the general location of a mussel, the receiver lights up and a marking flag is placed on the mussel. The substrate around the flag is searched to find the mussel they’re looking for.
In its our first year of monitoring, 198 of the 300 PIT-tagged mussels were detected; 81 were physically recaptured.
“Often times, we would find Hallprint tagged mussels next to them, so all-in-all, we found about 200,” said Ohlman.
By next year, these mussels will be old enough to start reproducing, allowing biologists to add another age group to bolster the population and increase genetic diversity of the released animals.