Rice County Historical Society and its members have been committed to preserving, discovering and spreading awareness of local history since 1926. And in so doing has created a history of its own.
On Thursday, the 95-year-old historical society will receive recognition as a Legacy Award winner at the Faribault Chamber of Commerce Business Award Luncheon.
“The work we do is creating a legacy for the community by saving Rice County treasures,” said Sue Garwood, executive director of RCHS. “It’s really neat to be considered one of the treasures we’ve been preserving as well.”
Over 100 volunteers donate their time to RCHS on an annual basis, and even through the pandemic the facility committed to making the place safe for those in the at-risk age group.
RCHS offers tours to schools based on social studies standards, supporting curriculum students learn in the classroom. Garwood adapted these tours to distance-learning and hybrid-learning models used during the pandemic, allowing students to view the museum virtually.
Learning opportunities aren’t only offered to school-age children at RCHS. Patrons can access the research library or go online to rchistory.org to access digital history resources.
Garwood said RCHS receives between 250 and 350 donations for museum collections every year, and the museum currently holds over 90,000 objects in various collections.
Eight different structures make up RCHS, acting as historical artifacts on their own. These include a barn, the Vold log cabin, Holy Innocents Episcopal Church, Pleasant Valley School, the Rice County Museum of History, Harvest and Heritage Halls, the Alexander Faribault House and a storage building.
Currently, RCHS volunteers are in the process of revamping the Bishop Henry Whipple exhibit in the museum to include the history of his wife, Cornelia, who was a strong advocate for Whipple starting St. Mary’s School.
Another project in the works is the addition of a year-round agriculture exhibit to be located in the main gallery of the Museum of History. Many artifacts used for this display will come from Harvest Hall, which is open seasonally.
Chamber President and CEO Nort Johnson noted the role RCHS plays in helping visitors who are seeking information about their families or old businesses. From the Chamber’s perspective, Johnson said RCHS has helped tell the story of Faribault tourism and filled in the backstory of different aspects of Rice County history.
“There’s a wonderful preservation of artifacts many Faribault kids remember from our youths,” Johnson said. “You consider the term ‘legacy,’ they are the caretakers of the Faribault legacy, and I can’t say enough about Sue Garwood, their director, along with their volunteers; they do fantastic work for Faribault and Rice County.”