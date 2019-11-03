Hundreds of local residents received needed winter apparel on Saturday during the Faribault Rotary Club's annual distribution.
Coats, boots, hats, mittens, gloves and scarves and other winter clothing were available to the hundreds who came to the Washington Rec Center. The event was a partnership between the Elks, Rotary Club and Allina Club.
“It feels not only good to help people, but it feels good to collaborate with organizations, too, who see the need,” said Keith Kramer, past president of the Faribault Rotary Club. “It’s right when it’s starting to get below freezing.”
Kramer estimated 70 families attended, most with at least five children. He noted organizers had selection sites and advertised, receiving $3,500 in donations that enabled them to purchase clothing. He estimated they had 30 volunteers Saturday, including people who spoke Spanish and Somali.
“It’s good to see people of all backgrounds coming to help people in need,” Kramer said.
“Especially in Faribault, there is a big need in our community for kids to have warm clothing, and this is a good time of the year to do it.”
Abdinisr Ahmed volunteered at the event. He said he enjoys helping people and the cold weather motivated him to help those in need.
“It’s so good today to be here and help the community,” he said.