Two Faribault natives are hoping to bring some down-home comfort and charm to a new boutique store at the Faribo West Mall.
Fiercely You boutique is the brainchild of Faribault natives Sami Mechura and Krystle Foley. The two friends met in high school when they worked at the old Faribault JCPenney, but lost contact when they left town to attend college.
They reconnected after returning to Faribault, and eventually came up with the idea of opening a boutique together. Mechura currently runs her own boutique online, carefully selecting certain brands of goods to sell based on quality and value.
Foley has owned her own photography business, KLiK Photography, for more than a decade. Foley’s business now operates out of a downtown storefront, but she previously leased space in the Faribo West Mall. When the two came up with the idea of starting a boutique store together, the mall seemed like a natural place to get started.
Foley and Mechura said they hope to give area residents an option of shopping for handpicked boutique goods locally instead of having to buy them online. They’re also optimistic that they might be able to add some life to the mall, which has numerous vacant storefronts.
Mechura said the store will carry a mix of goods, such as clothes, bags, mugs and candles. Customers can also order personalized goods, such as a t-shirt or sweatshirt emblazoned with their name.
A small opening event was held on Thursday, with a larger ceremony planned for next month. Mechura expects that the store will receive extra shipments of goods next week, filling it with unique goods.
Mechura and Foley pledged to stock only high-quality goods from vendors they’ve tried and trust. Yet rather than stick to the same old items, Mechura promised that nearly every day, the store will have something new for customers to check out.
“We won’t get a large quantity of most things,” she said. “If there's something somebody wants, you’ve got to grab it before it’s gone!”
One mainstay of the new store will be handmade wood signs produced by Waterville-based woodworker Brady Fisher of Brady’s Custom Woodcraft. Fisher is already selling his handsome wood signs at the boutique and plans on holding signmaking classes there as well.
With fun events, an always changing selection of goods and a coffee bar for customers to enjoy, Mechura and Foley hope to make their store a community gathering spot.
“We want to make it really a fun place to check in,” Mechura said. “Always something new, something fun going on.”