With less than two months to go before counting stops, the U.S. Census Bureau is launching an aggressive outreach campaign to boost local response rates.
Andrew Virden, the Minnesota State Demographic Center’s Director of Census Operations and Engagement, said that efforts beginning this week will be multifaceted, including calls, emails, texts and door-to-door contact. The campaign will reach out to households across the country, including here in southern Minnesota. Currently, an estimated 37% of Americans haven’t yet responded to the Census.
High rates of non-response put areas at risk of losing out on everything from additional representation in congress to the allocation of billions of federal dollars for health care, education, social services, public safety and other programs.
The risk of an undercount is even greater this year because the COVID-19 pandemic has limited person-to-person contact while attempts to seek an extension of the Census’s Sept. 30 deadline was unsuccessful. Virden expressed concern that with a shorter count, the Census will fail to include a higher number of Americans, especially those from the most likely groups to be undercounted, including children, renters, low income people and immigrants.
High response locally
So far, Rice County has been a leader in Census participation. Dundas, Lonsdale and Nerstrand all have response rates over 80%, and Northfield’s is close behind at 79.4%. Faribault and Morristown have lower rates, but they’re still north of 70%.
That’s relatively typical for Minnesota. In 2010, the state led the nation in initial response rates though its final response percentage slipped to second, just behind Wisconsin. Thanks to the high participation rate, Minnesota was barely able to keep eight congressional seats.
As in 2010, Minnesota leads the nation with a self-response rate of 72.5%. Still, the eighth district is at risk of disappearing this census, due to high growth rates in states like Florida and Texas.
It’s hardly surprising that Faribault’s response rate is lower than those of Northfield and other area cities. The city has a high population of renters, immigrants and low income persons — all demographics that tend to be undercounted.
In Faribault, a Complete Count Committee was set up to try to ensure that as many people are counted as possible. It was chaired by Councilor Elizabeth Cap, with Assistant City Administrator Heather Slechta serving as a city staff liaison.
Over the first several months of its existence, the Complete Count Committee had been attending roughly one event per month to raise its profile and highlight the importance of the Census. Thanks to grant funding, the committee advertised in three languages. Once counting began in earnest in March, the committee planned on a more aggressive outreach effort, led by its Hard to Reach Subcommittee. Yet at right around the same time forms went in the mail, the city was shut down.
Difficult outreach
Julie Olson of Somali Community Services, who chairs the subcommittee, said that with person-to-person contact restricted, the group has relied heavily on reaching out to community members by phone.
Thanks to bilingual volunteers, Olson said that she believes outreach to the Somali community has been surprisingly effective and complete. In the past, Virden said he’s spoken to Somali leaders who believe their community is twice the size reported by the Census.
Where Olson believes the committee has struggled more is with the Latino community. She cited the inability of Census workers to reach out to Latinos through their churches as a major blow that compounded general distrust of many Latinos with regard to the federal government.
The Census is supposed to count all U.S. residents, including non-citizens, but distrust of the federal government’s approach to immigration issues spilled over into the Census when the Trump Administration proposed adding a citizenship question. Even though the question was eventually scrapped and federal law mandates that personally identifiable information reported to the Census Bureau be kept strictly private for 72 years, that distrust has persisted.
“Latinos are a little more skeptical of the government right now,” Olson said. “Somalis don’t have some of those issues (with immigration), so I feel like our outreach to them was a little easier and more complete.”
The effects of depressing census participation among Latinos will be felt for years to come. According to Census Bureau data, Latinos accounted for 52% of America’s population growth from 2008 to 2018. In addition, a Pew Research analysis showed that this November, Latinos will surpass African-Americans for the first time to become the country’s largest non-white voting bloc.