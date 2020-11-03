As an historic election unfolds across the country, voters in Rice County appear to have weathered the COVID-19 pandemic to again deliver high levels of turnout.
Strong voter participation is a Minnesota tradition, and across the state turnout records were being set even before the Election Day. According to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office, more than 1.8 million Minnesotans had already voted as of Monday night.
The large number of early votes was music to the ears of Secretary of State Steve Simon. Before the general election even got underway, Simon strongly urged Minnesotans to vote early this year as a way to keep Election Day safer by limiting turnout. Yet with tensions running high, it became clear early on that a large early vote didn’t mean sparse attendance on Election Day. In Faribault, a steady stream of voters made their way to the polls and in Morristown, a large line of voters was ready to go the minute polls opened.
Many of those who voted on Tuesday said they wouldn’t have it any other way. Faribault voter Rick Berg, who cited getting the COVID-19 pandemic under control as his top issue, said he simply felt more comfortable getting in his vote on the big day.
“If I had to vote early I would,” Berg said. “But I like to be part of Election Day.”
Over the years, Rice County has swung back and forth between “red” and “blue” for state offices and Congress, but has generally stuck with DFLers for president, in keeping with statewide results that have seen the state go to Democrats each election since 1976.
That streak was finally snapped in 2016, when Rice County voters narrowly chose Donald Trump while the state narrowly went the other way. The county voted Democratic across the board in 2018 but in several races the margin was modest, and deep divisions clearly remain.
In Morristown, first-time voter Madeline Avila planned on pulling the lever for Biden. Avila said that for her, the biggest reason for supporting the former vice president was his promise to reverse President Trump’s immigration policies.
“We need a more inclusive immigration system,” she said.
On the other side of the spectrum, Luana Pecore was particularly enthusiastic to support President Trump’s re-election, citing the president’s efforts to curb immigration and build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border as one of many reasons to support him.
“There’s so many issues Trump is for that Biden doesn’t know anything about,” she said.
Even though the pandemic and social unrest may top the headlines, many voters cited the traditional hot-button issue of abortion as a top priority. For Faribault’s Brad Utpadel, abortion drove his vote even more than the pandemic itself.
“I’m here to be a voice for the unborn,” said fellow Faribault voter Meg Crombie.
For other voters, healthcare in general was a top issue that helped to make up their minds. They included Jared Pavek, a University of Minnesota student who voted in Morristown, and Nancy Plunkett, a Faribault voter who works at Allina Health's District One Hospital.
“The actions both parties will be partaking in are so important, and health care is particularly concerning to me,” Pavek said.
Faribault voter Kathy Headline also cited healthcare in general and COVID specifically as crucial issues. Yet for her, the most concerning issue was the degradation of political discourse and increasingly polarized political atmosphere.
“The climate of the country concerns me greatly,” she said. “We need to get back to respectful leadership.”
Headline’s comments were echoed by many other voters, including Faribault voter Jordan Northrup. Agreeing with many commentators that the U.S. is as polarized and heated as it has been in many years, Northrup said that leadership is needed to foster unity.
“This is really about getting America back on track,” he said. “We’re divided pretty extreme at this point and need leadership that will bring us together.”