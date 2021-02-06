Was it Miss Scarlet with a candlestick? Or Colonel Mustard with a dagger? Or maybe even Professor Plum with a rope? The answer will unveil itself next weekend.
“Clue: On Stage” will debut at 7:30 p.m., Feb. 12 at the Little Theatre of Owatonna. The two-hour long play is based on the 1985 Paramount movie which was derived from the classic board game. The LTO comedy is directed by Zackery Knapton with Sandee Hardy Hagen as the technical director.
The evening begins when a seemingly unusual group of six people arrives at a dinner party at Boddy Manor, to which they had been invited.
“(The guests) find out they are being blackmailed for certain things that they’ve been doing and chaos ensues,” Knapton said.
Suddenly the dinner host has been murdered. The audience will follow the cast of unique characters as they try to solve the mystery to identify the killer before more bodies drop. Each character brings their own personas, making for a comedic murder mystery with moments of drama throughout.
“There have been several times where I myself have been unable to stop myself from laughing between the way the actors have done their performances and the way the show has written itself. There will be plenty of places for our audience members to laugh and I feel like that’s really something that is needed right now,” Knapton said.
The cast features Patrick McColley as Wadsworth, Whitni Minton as Yvette, Raquel Hellman as Miss Scarlett, Gail Zollner as Mrs. Peacock, Theresa Scheidt as Mrs. White, Curt Jorgensen as Colonel Mustard, Ron Hager as Professor Plum, Jason Domstrand as Mr. Green, Tyler Mielke as Mr. Boddy, Hank Bell as The Motorist, David Phillips as Broken Down Car Cop and Emily Winn as Cook/Singing Telegram Girl.
McColley is a seasoned actor who plays the butler welcoming the guests into the mansion and guiding the guests and audience along.
“He actually knows more than what he kind of lets on at first,” McColley said.
Wadsworth is the character McColley desired to play when he initially auditioned. He describes his character’s humor as dry, noting that the character is fun to play especially near the end of the play when the action really starts to pick up.
As a child, Theresa Scheidt loved playing Clue. Her favorite character was Mrs. White, a character she will now play very soon on stage.
“She’s very morbid, very tragic … Just really doesn’t care about it. She’s a widower. She’s had five husbands that have all passed away so it’s a little suspicious,” Scheidt said.
Auditions for the roles were completed virtually in mid-December and actors conducted two read-throughs on Zoom before rehearsals moved to in person on Jan. 11. LTO has been taking measures to keep everyone safe. Upon arrival the cast and crew get their temperatures checked, wear masks and sign in so the theatre has a log of who was there.
“Everybody wears masks which can be a challenge, especially when working on enunciation, and the vocalization of some of their lines,” Knapton said.
Scheidt adds that a big part of acting is facial expressions so during rehearsals, it’s hard to portray those expressions. Despite the challenges, Knapton said the cast and crew have done very well and have progressed extremely quickly given the short amount of time. This will actually be Knapton’s first stage play, although he has a background in acting. He thanked the stage crew for their ability to pull off the set design and praised fellow LTO staff for their contributions.
“Theatre has definitely been something that has been extremely hurt during the pandemic along with so many other businesses,” Scheidt said. “We rely on donations and shows to keep the lights on. So if you feel comfortable please come out, because the staff members here are very cautious and we want you to see what we’ve been doing.”