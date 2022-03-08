Faced with a bleak fiscal picture, Faribault’s School Board signed off on about $1 million in cuts for the 2022-23 school year with Superintendent Todd Sesker warning that even more will likely be needed in the coming years.
Five members of the board supported the cuts on Monday night, even as Board Chair Chad Wolff conceded that except for a handful of revenue shifts, the cuts can be expected to have a significant negative impact on students in the coming years.
Staring at a fiscal deficit of $2 million, board members have been considering cuts of up to $1.5 million before settling on a figure around $1 million. The other half of the deficit will be made up for by withdrawing from the general fund, something which Sesker warned is unsustainable.
“I would be irresponsible as a superintendent not to tell you that in two years if you continue that, you will be in SOD,” he told the board.
In Minnesota, districts in a state of “SOD,” or statutory operating debt, are defined by state law as having operating debt greater than 2.5% of the most recent year’s fiscal expenditure amount. Districts in SOD must submit for approval detailed plans to the Minnesota Department of Education demonstrating a commitment and clear plan to return to fiscal health.
Even if the district can avoid SOD status, Finance Director Scott Gerdes warned that a low fund balance could hinder its financial flexibility. Sesker has also expressed concerns that failure to bring the district’s fiscal house in order could lead to a downgrade in its bond status, making borrowing for some projects more expensive.
At a special work session to discuss the cuts last week, board member John Bellingham recalled Faribault’s journey through SOD decades ago with a shudder. Yet when faced with the deep cuts proposed by district officials, Bellingham expressed support for using the fund balance “as much as possible” until a new operating levy can be brought to the voters.
Bellingham was particularly vocal in his opposition to move the Alternative Learning Center and the Falcons Online Academy system under one principal. Describing both programs as “rock stars,” he argued it would be foolish to look at cutting budding programs which have shown great promise.
While a proposal to consolidate the two positions was still included on Monday night’s final agenda, Bellingham’s argument won the day with ease. In the end, only board member Cassie Steeves was willing to even make a motion to adopt the proposal and it died without a vote.
While a proposal to eliminate two full-time teaching positions at Faribault High School was agreed to without much controversy, a proposal to cut an additional teacher also sparked debate due to its potentially wide-ranging effects.
Principal Jamie Bente warned the board that based on his analysis of student enrollment numbers, the cut would prevent the school from being able to hold some of its industrial technology classes targeted to middle school students.
That left several board members unsatisfied, due to the importance of industrial tech classes to the district’s Pathways program.
Bente added that other impacts could include the elimination of an ACT prep course. He said increase in physical education class sizes also could be a safety concern. Close to 40 students are projected to be in some classes.
Despite their misgivings, all board members except for Richard Olson ultimately voted to approve the cuts. Olson also opposed around $850,000 in shifts and cuts which were considered in a package at the beginning of the meeting.
Olson had expressed a willingness to make over $1 million in cuts at last week’s work session, including all items in the $850,000 package. However, he had specifically requested a vote on each proposed cut and expressed frustration after this request was not granted.
“I think each item should be discussed, because they’re separate but they’re intertwined,” he said.
The $850,000 in reductions accepted at the meeting’s start comprised the category of most manageable reductions put together by district staff. When asked by board member Jerry Robichaud, Sesker said there was a “direct correlation” between these cuts and the district’s declining enrollment.
The district’s elementary schools will feel the bulk of the cuts, including losing a classroom teacher, paraprofessional, two specialists and three interventionists.
Despite that, Sesker and administrators at the elementary level have insisted the cuts would be manageable. Under plans released by the district, no grade level would have an average class size of more than 24 students at any of the district’s elementary schools.