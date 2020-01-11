MEDFORD — Finger-pointing appears to be the order of the day as a number of Medford residents’ frustrations mount over being shut down at their attempts to be more vocal about projects slated for the city’s near future.
“We simply have no voice,” said Erin Sammon, a city resident and member of the Medford Civic Club.
Over the past month, Sammon and a group of 40-some residents have been feeling frustrated, unheard and fed up. With millions of dollars of planned infrastructure projects, residents claim that they haven’t been given a fair chance to be a part of the process or to even be heard by Mayor Lois Nelson or the City Council.
“We are being misrepresented,” said Danny Thomas, a Medford resident and former mayor. “And the mayor is running the show.”
Just after the new year, Thomas met with nine other Medford residents and business owners to try to brainstorm and problem-solve the issue of a community entangled in battle with its leadership. With issues such as the Main Street reconstruction, the potential wastewater hookup with Faribault, the need for a new municipal building, and a variety of other projects that pop up throughout the year, the group agreed that the priority of projects need to be better vetted and that a resident subcommittee should be immediately put in place.
“We need a proactive approach for gathering public input,” said John Anhorn, a resident, business owner and member of the Medford School Board. “
Mayor Nelson, however, says that the group is among the minority in town, adding that she has had very few people even express concerns to her as of late.
“I have had little to no public feedback, but I do know that we have some vocal representation around town,” Nelson said. “Now we have a former mayor coming around which can lead to some real chaos. We’re having people jump up like popcorn.”
Group members disagree, saying that time and time again they have tried to approach the mayor and have been dismissed. Sammon added that anytime someone in the community wants something brought up at a City Council meeting that they have to first approach a council member and go through them. Even then, though, she says that the mayor will steamroll over the comments and move on.
“There’s just not a lot of dialogue,” Sammon said.
She’s not alone in that opinion of the current city leadership.
“The overall consensus is that the mayor has her mind set,” added resident Luke Brown. “But when it comes to these projects, our community is at stake financially and we just want the city to do their due diligence.”
Setting priorities
The biggest concern is the reconstruction of Main Street and the state of their wastewater treatment plant. While the reconstruction of Medford’s Main Street/County Road 45 is scheduled to take place in 2021, the group firmly believes that it is not the number one concern for Medford at this time. Thomas believes that their wastewater plant is the town’s number one asset and therefore should be the city council’s only priority.
“We can fight over Main Street in 15 different directions,” Thomas said. “But our wastewater plant is the ticket. If we connect with Faribault, our bills are going to skyrocket by one-and-a-half times. This is huge for businesses and residents.”
Mark Heasser, who runs Jennie-O Turkey in Medford, noted that the proposed increase would “slaughter” the business.
In April 2019, the Medford City Council officially elected to pursue regionalization of wastewater treatment with Faribault. The decision came after Seth Peterson, the city’s wastewater and water engineer from Bolton & Menk, presented the potential costs of Medford regionalizing with Faribault or Owatonna, as well as the option of upgrading its plant. Peterson said regionalizing with Faribault is the most cost-effective option, coming in just around $6 million. Regionalizing with Owatonna was an additional $2 million. Upgrading Medford’s wastewater treatment plant was estimated at $7.08 million.
While the group is not denying that the connection with Faribault may be the best option, they feel strongly that the City Council has not gathered all the information that they could when it comes to either upgrading Medford’s wastewater plant or connecting with Owatonna.
“If the Faribault route is correct, so be it,” Brown said. “But let that be correctly identified. Don’t rely on just one opinion. Where are the bids from Owatonna?”
According to Eric Meester, president of Nero Engineering who was contracted by the city of Owatonna to do a wastewater study that included a possible connection with Medford, the conversation of the two Steele County towns regionalizing ended swiftly.
“When this first came up a couple years ago, we had a meeting with the city of Owatonna and the city of Medford,” Meester explained. “When the discussions got started it seemed like it was going well, but when the city of Owatonna presented that they would like to have some oversight on the discharge coming from Medford if they were going to take on a new industry — well, that seemed to be kind of a deal breaker.”
Meester added that Owatonna was open to exploring the option of letting Medford hook up with their wastewater treatment plant, but wanted to stipulate some oversight if a new industry looked to move into Medford. Permits, size restrictions, and potentially requiring an industry to do some level of pre-treatment with their discharge are necessary for municipalities with a wastewater plant.
“The tone we got from the mayor in Medford was they didn’t want anyone telling them what they could or couldn’t do,” Meester said.
Thomas noted that the community simply wants to see all avenues pursued before OKing a project that will weigh heavy on the taxpayers. He pointed out that Waterville upgraded its wastewater plant in 2017 by securing more than $6 million in grants and low-interest loans and that he would like to see Medford look into those options.
‘We just want to be involved’
The other push from the brainstorming session was to put a limit on how much is on reconstructing Main Street. While the group understands that Steele County has the funds to pursue the project in 2021, they feel sidewalks and road expansions are unnecessary at this time — especially with the dire state of the wastewater plant that this week sustained a broken flow meter and has a spectrometer that needs to be replaced at the cost of up to $5,000.
“We want to advance at a proper pace,” Thomas said, adding that the community would be happy to just have Main Street repaved and see some updates to the lighting. “We don’t want to just open the floodgate and have everything hit us all at once.”
Said Anhorn: “We just want to be involved. It felt like we had good discussion during one of the open house meetings [regarding Main Street] when the plan was just conceptual, but that was kind of it. Since then there has been very limited discussion or time for public input.”
Nelson said that most of the public is unaware that the city has both capital and financial plans that address it.
“We aren’t just dreaming these things up,” Nelson said. “I can appreciate some community members’ concerns, but you don’t have to look very far to find communities our size, smaller and even bigger that are dying. We are a growing community and these things need to be addressed.”
As far as the lack of time for public input, Nelson stated that there is a public comment period at the beginning of every council meeting — something that she pointed out is almost never utilized. Beyond that, she added that the parliamentary procedure of local government is not to accept comments from the public as they move through the agenda during their meetings, even though at times the council has allowed it.
“That’s just not the general rule for operating a meeting,” Nelson said. “People have to realize and respect that.”
For now, the residents say they simply want to create an open line of communication with the mayor, city staff, and city council. They know that growth is coming, and they aren’t trying to stop it. They just want to be involved.
“We need to create growth slowly without turning this community into a ghost town,” he continued. “What we’re trying to do is too fast, too much at once. You can’t put all this stuff together and think that us as residents are going to pay for it.”