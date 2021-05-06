A local activist is calling on the Northfield City Council to amend an ordinance banning sidewalk descriptions on public streets, following the city’s recent removal of chalk drawings in Bridge Square listing the names of Black Americans killed by police since 2014.
Wendy Placko, a member of the group Say Their Names Northfield, called on the council to review the ordinance during its May 4 meeting. Placko said some residents had expressed concern that the work violates city ordinances not allowing the placement of signs on public sidewalks. Following the complaints, the Parks Department reportedly immediately removed the chalk.
Currently, city code states that “no person shall write, print, stick, post, or place any bill, placard or sign of any description upon the sidewalks or other public structure of the city.”
Placko said chalk art is considered protected speech under the First Amendment, adding that the movement for Black lives involves “human rights,” and is non-political. She also framed the issue as a component of the city’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.
Say Their Names Northfield has been gathering on a weekly basis in Bridge Square. Using chalk, they have written the names of Black Americans who have been killed by police since 2014. Placko says the group aims to combat systemic racism through their work, lifting up Black voices and having artists join them to create imagery.
“We are a loosely organized group in Northfield, Minnesota, committed to writing the names of unarmed Black individuals killed by police over years on the sidewalks of downtown,” the organization states on its Facebook page. “We deem those deaths unacceptable and denounce the racist system that engenders them.” A core belief the organization has is that white people share a responsibility in taking a deep look at how they are contributing to inequality, and speak out against perceived injustices. To some activists, not doing so is indicative of a system of white supremacy.
One of the recent incidents the organization has said calls attention to the prevalence of systemic racism was the May 2020 murder of George Floyd by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. The officer was convicted in Floyd’s death last month and is set to be sentenced June 25. Floyd’s death sparked mass protests and riots throughout the U.S., along with calls to reform the way police operate and treat people of color.
Northfield organizers have undertaken other activities to call attention to the issue, including meeting at the intersection of the Fifth Street Bridge and Hwy. 3 over the last 11 months to seek justice for Black lives they say were lost to police brutality.
Councilor Brad Ness said Wednesday that he would “need to see what the change would entail,” before he would support the measure. Though he said he hadn’t given much thought to the sidewalk work, Ness added he believes ordinances need to be enforced until they are changed.