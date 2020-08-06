The future is coming — and people are predicting more electric vehicles are in sight.
“Most major car manufacturers have already announced when they will be phasing out their internal combustion engine vehicles — not the trucks or SUVs — but the smaller cars, and transitioning to ones you can plug in,” said Jared Hendricks, the marketing/energy conservation officer for Owatonna Public Utilities. “In my position at OPU I am doing a lot of work, research and discussion about electric vehicles.”
According to Hendricks, OPU is in the process of getting approval from the city of Owatonna to install two level 2 charging ports in the downtown area, capable of charging up to four cars at one time. Hendricks said OPU is also helping ZEF Energy, a company that received money from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Volkswagen settlement grant, to install an additional level 2 charger as well as a DC Fast Charger in the downtown area as well. All of this, Hendricks said, is in response to the growing popularity and relevance of electric vehicles.
Early Wednesday morning, a group of 20 people gathered at the Owatonna VFW to learn a bit more about electric vehicles — specifically about a potential mandate that could control how many electric vehicles an auto dealer needs to sell. Scott Lambert, president of the Minnesota Automobile Dealers Association, presented to the group the association’s concerns with the Clean Cars MN Act being promoted by the Walz Administration, noting that it would impose California car standards.
“California rules do not fit the demands or lifestyle of Minnesotans,” Lambert said. “Minnesotans purchase pickup trucks and SUVs at the much higher rate of 82% compared to California’s 55%. Also, because of our colder climate and relative lack of urban density, demand for electric vehicles is well below Californians’.”
Lambert said that in the middle of economic uncertainty caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Tim Walz is attempting to force dealers to accept more electric vehicles that they can’t sell and accept fewer trucks that Minnesotans demand. He added that while dealers are happy to sell the customer whatever type of car they want, he believes that the demand for electric vehicles in Minnesota will remain low because of their higher cost, the lack of supporting infrastructure and range anxiety — the fear of driving long distance in an electric vehicle and not having a charging port available.
While pricing of electric vehicles is beyond the control of anyone who is not an automotive manufacturer, the obstacles of infrastructure and range anxiety is already being tackled by communities in southern Minnesota. In 2020 alone, the cities of Faribault, St. Peter, and Northfield all approved the installation of charging ports, whether they be additional to what they already had or something brand new to the community.
“We have partnered with the local Rotary Club in town to purchase and get the city’s vehicle stations installed,” said Beth Kallestad, program coordinator for the city of Northfield. “This is helping to build infrastructure so that as more electric vehicles get on the road people will have more charging stations.”
Northfield installed a second charging station at the corner of Washington and Fifth streets earlier this year. Kallestad said that the Northfield Hospital also plans on adding a charging port as a part of its expansion project, and both colleges in town have at least one port available — though the one located at St. Olaf College is not a part of the charge point network.
Though adding charging ports is becoming more and more of a priority for cities, in reality it has little to do with the community members themselves. According to Hendricks, 80-95% of charging electric vehicles occurs at home, overnight in the garage.
Mike Brooks of Owatonna said during the MADA presentation Wednesday morning that he and his wife both drive electric hybrid vehicles and that they could not be happier with the experience. He said that 60-70% of the mileage put on the two vehicles has been strictly electrical.
“I have only had two maintenance issues come up with both of these vehicles: getting the tires rotated and filling the washer fluid,” Brooks said. “I drive to Mankato often and that used to cost me about $12 a day in gas, now it only costs me $4 a day in electricity.”
Kallestad and Hendricks both said that the long-term goal of adding additional charging ports to communities outside of the metro is to attract more out-of-town visitors who drive electric vehicles. Hendricks said that this directly addresses the “range anxiety” that many electric vehicle owners face.
“We recognize that people have range anxiety, where they’re thinking ‘I’m pretty sure I can make the drive, but I don’t know if I want to unless I know I can charge up,’” Hendricks said. “By having chargers out there, people are more willing to take their vehicles on longer drives. Having [chargers] in Owatonna allows us the ability to bring those people into our community off the interstate and into downtown.”
Owatonna currently has two Tesla charging ports located between Ace Hardware and Dollar General. Hendricks said Tesla paid for the installation, while OPU owns and maintains them. While they are beneficial to Tesla drivers, Hendricks said the chargers he is hoping to install in the same area will be universal to all electric vehicles and hybrids.
While Lambert said that he and the MADA are not anti-electric vehicle, and that adding that the technology is fantastic and the vehicles are indeed the future, he says that the demand in Minnesota simply does not support the need for any type of law that would regulate what an auto dealership has to provide on their lot.
“Let the market work on its own,” Lambert said. “We don’t need a mandate.”