A longtime Faribault businessman is shutting his shop's doors after 30 years of crafting and installing industrial-strength glass for auto, commercial and residential purposes.
Pete Nass has owned and operated the Custom Glass & Mirror at 1440 Willow St. since 1987 and has worked at the shop since 1985. With the help of an assistant, Andy Nordquist, he built a name for the business over more than two decades. When Nordquist left, more of the burden of operating the business shifted to Nass. In an effort to sell, he’s worked with a lreal estate agent who has advertised the opportunity nationwide, but hasn’t been able to find an interested buyer.
Nass is directing his customers to one of the other two glass shops in town: Polzin Glass, at 1001 Division St. W, and Tom’s Pro Glass, at 1412 Division St. W. He expressed significant disappointment that in a tight labor market, he hasn’t been able to find anyone to take over the business.
“A young person could come here, learn the ropes and make a really good living,” he said.
Nass will stop taking new orders Friday, after which he’ll spend a few weeks finishing up the orders he already has. Next year, he’ll start a new job as a carpenter for a local custom home builder.
With his attention to detail and tireless work ethic, running the glass store has always been more a way of life than a full time job for Nass. Now he’s got grandchildren, and Nass says that he wants to be able to spend more time with them rather than work long hours in his shop.
“When I’ve got something to do, I feel like I’ve got to get it done, “ he said. “I’ve missed vacations and family events. That’s one reason I wanted to get out now. I want to start living a normal life.”
Nass also noted that the job involves a substantial amount of physical labor that’s more suited to a younger person. As he’s gotten older, the demands of crafting heavy glass have taken a significant physical toll.
“I can’t imagine how many pounds of glass I’ve lifted over the years,” he said. “It’s got to be well over 100 tons.”
Over the years, Nass has worked with Met-Con, ProCon and other local builders on projects throughout the region. He’s worked on projects as far afield as Ames, Iowa and northern Minnesota, but his reach is primarily local.
Here in Faribault, Nass estimates that he’s had a hand in providing custom glasswork for around 80% of the buildings that have been built while he’s been in business. ProCon’s Steve Underdahl, a regular customer, said that he’s always appreciated Nass’s work.
“He’ll be missed by our company,” Underdahl said. “We worked with him a lot over the years and appreciated his attention to detail and his craftsmanship.”