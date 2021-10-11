Though there are still a few more months until the start of the new year, the Faribault City Council is busy developing a picture of what the next three years will entail.
While on its annual council retreat Aug. 17, the council reviewed the Community Vision 2040 as background for preparation of the 2022-24 strategic plan.
According to the city's website, the Community Vision 2040 "serves as a framework to help ensure the long-term success of the community and to articulated a vision of the community for the next 25-years. This framework paved the path for Journey to 2040 — a series of plans dedicated to the future of Faribault."
Focusing mainly on the development of the plan, the council went through 89 of the initiatives contained within the Community Vision 2040. Following the retreat, all council members were asked to score all initiatives in one of five categories: completed, in progress, not city led, not a priority or consider for inclusion in the strategic plan.
Initiatives included categories from across the board like looking at the need for a second fire station, a community events center, sports complex, building partnerships with mental health stakeholders, exploring construction of an addition to the Community Center with Senior Center expansion, establishing a commercial rental licensing program for property owners leasing their properties to businesses, aggressively pursue blighted properties with incentives to sell or renovate and ensure appointed commissions and boards reflect the diversity of the community, among others.
In addition to the initiatives contained with the 2040 plan, council members were asked at the retreat for any other items to be considered for inclusion in the strategic plan. Nine items were proposed by the council as follows, greater incentives for downtown properties and/or businesses; construction of a new community center; upgrade expansion of the Interstate-35 County Road 45 Interchange; update the unified development regulations; expand small business assistance; enhancement of Lyndale Avenue corridor; men's homeless shelter; vacant building registration and youth support/activities.
Twenty-nine initiatives were highlighted from the scores, and Murray asked councilors to narrow that list down to 15 to 20 at the Oct. 5 work session. After going through each of the 29 objectives, where council members gave a thumbs up or down to add it to the plan or not, Murray looked for further clarification on a few of the objectives.
A handful of the objectives consisted of similar topics, so after receiving direction from councilors, Murray grouped those together. After going through the 20 objectives from the 2040 plan, councilors discussed the items they suggested.
Councilor Janna Viscomi questioned a County Road 45 interchange project, and wondered if it might result in a delay in the County Road 9 project which has earned backing from state Sen. John Jasinski and state dollars to begin planning for a potential interchange. Mayor Kevin Voracek, who spearheaded the idea, was looking ahead to the future of Faribault as it continues to expand.
"If we keep expanding schools on the south and keep building new housing, all housing has to come down Ninth Avenue of Prairie Avenue," said Voracek in his explanation behind the idea. "If you could bring them in to the south on roads that are designed to handle them, I think that would be nice."
Voracek also recommended putting it into the community vision plan at least, so the idea is there if/when needed.
As for the Lyndale Avenue corridor enhancement, Councilor Royal Ross said he was mainly looking to create guidelines for that area to keep up with the look of the newer buildings that have been built along that stretch.
"I'd like to see building guidelines for that area," said Ross. "I don't want to see a metal pole shed, but that's just me. There's been a lot of investment in those buildings."
Noticing that there aren't many activities for youth ages 12 to 16 to participate in, Viscomi suggested coming up with ideas for additions to amenities (bike, kayak rentals, etc.) and find sponsors to fund the amenities. Voracek recommended having a work session to define what the main target would be with youth activities/support.
Addressing the various mental health topics in the objectives, Councilor Sara Caron said mental health is an issue that needs to be addressed. While there are some partnerships that have been developed, Murray said Police Chief Andy Bohlen could speak to the frustrations about the lack of movement about the mental health crisis from state legislators.
Anticipating that the mental health crisis is going to get worse, Viscomi wanted the city to be ready for when any funds come out from the federal and state level to address these issues.
"It would be a benefit for everyone that can benefit from it," said Viscomi. "I think there's a huge need for this."
Voracek suggested adding the idea to bring a men's homeless shelter to the city to the mental health piece as well.