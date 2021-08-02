A new storefront is likely to catch Faribault residents’ eyes later this fall.
Shopko Optical, an eye care service that began over 40 years ago, is coming to Faribault in October. The store will be located at 300 Western Ave., next to Verizon, and operate Monday through Saturday.
Michelle Bender, regional manager of Shopko Optical in the Minnesota area, said the company chooses its locations based on the need for eye care services in the area. Shopko Optical saw Faribault as such a place that fit the bill.
Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where the company’s eye glasses are manufactured, Shopko Optical has 50 stores in Wisconsin and has been branching out into Minnesota. Bender said the company has seven new locations in the Twin Cities. Bloomington is home to one of the newest stores, and a Forest Lake location opens in a couple of weeks.
Convenience and comprehension are two of Shopko Opticals main focuses in its eye care services, Bender explained.
“The convenience is in the locations we pick,” Bender said. “We’re not always in immediate metro areas. We pick rural communities where there may not be a lot of eye care choices so we can put ourselves in places where people can find us easily and not have to travel into a larger metro area.”
Eye doctors at Shopko Optical provide full vision care services, she said, having the ability to do routine eye exams and see clients for medical reasons like itchy or red eyes. Shopko Optical also co-manages with LASIK centers and cataract optometrists so patients can access the full scope of optometry.
With the implementation of Shopko Optical in Faribault comes the creation of five to seven new jobs. Bender said that includes the hiring of a store general manager, a full-time optometrist, and full-time or part-time opticians.
Bender said one of the most enjoyable parts of her position involves a program called Kids in Focus, which was formerly called Project Eyecare. At each location, Shopko Optical reaches out to the local Lions Club and provides members with vouchers to distribute to children and teens in need of full eye exams and a pair of glasses. Children must be 5 to 17 years old to qualify for a voucher. There will be no charge from Shopko Optical.
“We are helping children in need,” Bender said. “We gave away over 1,500 vouchers this year alone. This has been part of Shopko for 22 years and we have partnered with the Lions Club from day one.”
Once Shopko Optical contacts the Faribault Lions Club, community members may contact the club to recommend potential voucher recipients.