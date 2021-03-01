There's more than one way for Girl Scout cookie lovers to get their Thin Mints, Lemonades and Peanut Butter Patties this year.
From now until April 2, Girl Scouts River Valley and over 100 other Girl Scout programs across the nation are adjusting their service format according to area health and safety guidelines.
“We have had no restrictions, knock on wood,” said Tammy Freese, product program manager of Girl Scout River Valleys, which serves girls in Southern Minnesota. “Hopefully we can have that continue.”
Jessica Gillen, manager for the Faribault and Medford Service Unit and cookie manager for Troop 27310, said she was initially worried cookie booths wouldn’t be an option again this year because several grocery stores said no to their the initial request. However, with health and safety guidelines implemented, her troop and others began sales Feb. 20.
Fewer girls have been selling at the tables this year, Gillen said, but a number of them have sold from their own driveways. One of the girls in her troop, who lives on Division Street — a major Faribault thoroughfare — reported selling 78 packages from her driveway Saturday.
“Speaking directly about my troop, they ordered small initially, and they’ve been restocking like crazy, exceeding any of our expectations,” Gillen said. “I don’t know why that is.”
One theory behind the cookie sale’s success, she said, is that seeing Girl Scouts out selling cookies seems like a sign of the world “getting back to normal,” and people get excited.
Girl Scouts launched a Cookie Finder feature on its website, which indicates local service units will set up their next sales outside Fareway, Walmart and Hy-Vee in Faribault and Casey’s in Medford during various shifts Saturday. In Owatonna, find them at HyVee, Fleet Farm, Fareway, Walmart and Lowe's Home Improvement though dates and times vary.
As a whole, Girl Scouts River Valleys has offered in-person sales to families comfortable with that format. That includes in-person cookie booths, door-to-door sales, workplace sales, and mobile (wagon) sales. On its Cookie Central webpage, River Valleys shares a “Cookie Participation Dial” that indicates the safest format for cookie sales according to health and safety guidance.
For those staying home to social distance, the Girl Scouts offer alternatives to in-person sales online, including Digital Cookie sites for individual Girl Scouts and a Cookie Finder app for mobile devices. Cookie buyers may also text COOKIES to 59618 to access their favorite Girl Scout treats at their fingertips.
Freese said fewer girls are enrolled in the program this year, largely due to the pandemic, but those still involved have been selling more cookies than usual. Comparing total sales in 2020 to previous years is difficult, she said, because COVID-19 cut sales short mid-way through last season.
To continue sales virtually in 2020, Girl Scouts councils across the nation established an online program called Cookies for a Cause. Through this program, Girl Scouts purchased support partner organizations, such as healthcare workers, first responders, military support organizations and workers providing food to students and families in need.
According to a press release, Girl Scouts River Valleys donated 85,600 packages of cookies through donation programs in 2020.
This year, the online sales platform is called Smart Cookies. Although online cookie sales launched several years ago, Freese said Girl Scouts has seen a sharp increase in online activity during the pandemic. With Smart Cookies, Girl Scout clients have the option to request cookies shipments directly to their homes. If they purchase six boxes of cookies or more, Freese said clients receive a direct shipping discount.
Every Girl Scouts River Valleys service unit has the option to participate in the Cookie Cares donation program this year, said Freese. The service units can participate in council-wide efforts to distribute cookies to healthcare workers, food shelves or school lunch programs. Otherwise, individual troops may deliver cookies to local nonprofits. Girls may also donate to their own troop inventory to benefit others in a nearby community.
Gillen said her troop donated extra cookies to Infants Remembered in Silence (IRIS), Ruth's House of Hope and St. Vincent de Paul last year. This year, the troop hasn't yet decided which nonprofits to support.
Outside of cookie sales, Freese said Girl Scouts has offered a wide range of virtual programs throughout the pandemic so girls can access activities without leaving their homes. Virtual offerings have engaged girls in STEM (science, technology, engineering, math), art and outdoor activities among other topics, she said.
For her own troop, the largest in Faribault, Gillen said online meetings took over in-person gatherings for the past year. But good news is ahead.
"We are actually going to try to go back to in-person tomorrow (Tuesday), which I’m really excited for," she said.